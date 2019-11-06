Looking to right the ship following a 1-3 stretch, the Dells Ducks couldn’t close out Hudson in a pair of road games.
The Ducks dropped a pair of games against the host Havoc, falling 3-2 in overtime in last Friday’s opener before suffering a 6-2 loss last Saturday at the Hudson Havoc Civic Center. Beckett Patten notched a pair of assists and a goal on the weekend, while goaltender Tyler Szturm tallied a combined 99 saves in the pair of losses.
The Dells (3-13) nearly snapped its skid in the opener but failed to make a second period lead hold up in the overtime loss. After tying 1-1 at the end of the first period, Luke Marks fired home pass from Patten at 11 minutes, 14 seconds into the second period for a 2-1 lead.
The one-goal advantage held past the midway point of the third period but ultimately the Havoc knotted things up behind a Tyler Kulas goal at 13:50 and forced overtime. Hudson wasted little time closing things out as Dylan Marty scored just 1:18 into the extra period to finish off the win.
Kulas gave the Havoc a 1-0 lead 13:38 into the first period with a power play goal before the Ducks’ Dylan Buttner evened things at 1 with an extra-man goal of his own at 18:06. Szturm had 55 saves in the loss, while the Dells again hurt itself with six penalties.
The Ducks got in their own way again in Saturday’s 6-2 loss as they committed 18 infractions for 71 penalty minutes. The Havoc took advantage of those miscues in the second period as they built on a 3-0 first period lead.
Hudson tacked on three more goals, including a pair of power play tallies, for a 6-0 lead. The Ducks ultimately got on the board as Jason Heard and Patten each scored in the third period but it was too little too late.
The Dells had three 10-minute misconduct penalties and also lost Chris Driver, who was hit with a five-minutes cross-checking major and subsequent 10-minute disqualification. Szturm had 44 saves in the loss, while Driver and Austin Kauppi each had assists.
The Ducks return to action this Friday and Saturday when they travel to Owatonna, Minn. for a pair of games against the Steele County Blades.
HUDSON 3, DELLS 2 (OT)
Dells 1 1 0 0 — 2
Hudson 1 0 1 1 — 3
You have free articles remaining.
First period: H — Kulas (Fortin, Mitchell), 13:38 (pp); D — Buttner (Patten, Heard), 18:06 (pp).
Second period: D — Marks (Patten), 11:14.
Third period: H — Kulas (Hudziak), 13:50.
Overtime: H — Marty (Kulas, Dusek), 1:18.
Penalties-minutes: D 6-12, H 3-6. Saves: D (Szturm) 55, H (Ambrose) 26.
HUDSON 6, DELLS 2
Dells 0 0 2 — 2
Hudson 3 3 0 — 6
First period: H — Mitchell (Pflug, Mattevi), 4:15; Marty (Walk, Henkel), 5:35; Kulas (Winrod, Lintonsmith), 10:06.
Second period: H — Walk (Kulas, Mattevi), 3:48 (pp); Wigfield (Dusek, Kulas), 13:36 (pp); Henkel (Pflug, Walk), 18:25.
Third period: D — Heard, 4:33; Patten (Driver, Kauppi), 13:10.
Penalties-minutes: D 18-71, H 17-50. Saves: D (Szturm) 44, H (Koch) 40.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)