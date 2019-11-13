The Dells Ducks junior hockey team again fell short in snapping its current losing streak as it dropped a pair of games to Steele County last weekend.
The Ducks were blanked 5-0 in Friday’s opener before suffering a 2-1 loss to the Blades in Saturday’s finale at the Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna, Minn.
The Dells (3-15) failed to capitalize on its extra man chances and couldn’t overcome an early hole against the Blades in the 5-0 loss. Steele County wasted little time as it scored just 1 minute, 14 seconds into the first period through Danila Besedin for a quick 1-0 lead.
The Blades tacked on two more goals in the second period, including a penalty shot goal while shorthanded, to take a 3-0 lead. Steele County then finished things off with two more goals in the opening five minutes of the third, including another shorthanded goal, to finish things off.
The Ducks squandered eight power plays as the Blades had 15 infractions for 41 penalty minutes. The Dells didn’t do itself any favors as it was marred with penalties, committing 21 infractions for 61 minutes, while Tyler Szturm made 26 saves in the loss.
The Dells offense wasted little time getting to work in the second game against the Blades but failed to make it hold up in the 2-1 loss. The Ducks needed just 30 seconds to strike as Beckett Patten gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead on assists from Connor Aguilar and Jason Heard.
The Dells had a pair of power play chances later in the period but wasted both opportunities. That came back to bite the Ducks as the Blades scored twice in the second period on goals by Umar Kurbanov and Timur Gavriolovich for a 2-1 lead.
Trailing the Dells again failed to make the most of its opportunities as two more extra-man opportunities went for naught in the third period and the final horn sounded. The Ducks outshot the Blades 44-33 but Steel County goaltender George Maguire made 43 saves. Kodie Hagedorn got the start and made 29 saves for the Ducks, who put the Blades on six power plays with nine penalties for 18 minutes.
The Dells will hit the road again this weekend for a pair of games against the Minnesota Blue Ox in Coon Rapids, Minn.
Dells 0 0 0 — 0
Steele County 1 2 2 — 5
First period: SC — Besedin (Lee, Bannikov), 1:14.
Second period: SC — Gavrilovich (Besedin, Bannikov), 15:28 (pp); Friese, 18:08 (sh, ps).
Third period: SC — Huovila (Besedin, Gavrilovich), 1:02; Lee (Jabara, Tarver), 4:39 (sh).
Penalties-minutes: D 21-66, SC 15-41. Saves: D (Szturm) 26, SC (Maguire ) 27.
Dells 1 0 0 — 1
Steele County 0 2 0 — 2
First period: D — Patten (Aguilar, Heard), 0:30.
Second period: SC — Kurbanov (Butt), 2:26; Gavrilovich (Kurbanov, Besedin), 13:51.
Penalties-minutes: D 9-18, SC 7-14. Saves: D (Hagedorn) 29, SC (Maguire) 43.
