The Dells Ducks’ difficult start to the season continued as they went 1-3 in last week’s trip to Blaine, Minn. The Ducks picked up a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Mullets but were handled in a trio of losses to the Minnesota Blue Ox, Rum River Mallards and Minnesota Moose to drop to 3-11 on the season in the USPHL.
In Thursday’s opener against the Blue Ox, the Dells failed to get on the board in a 3-0 shutout defeat. Penalties crippled the Ducks as they committed six penalties, leading to each of the Blue Ox’s first two goals.
Oliver De Croock had a goal and an assist to lead the Blue Ox and finished off Minnesota’s scoring with his tally at 9 minutes, 43 seconds in the third period.
Looking to rebound in Friday’s opener, the Ducks failed to seize momentum in a 6-2 loss to Rum River. The Dells again struggled to stay out of the box, committing another six penalties, however the Ducks hung with the Mallards early on.
After Rum River struck in the opening six minutes, the Ducks’ Jacob Richardson fired home a power play goal off an assist from Beckett Patten at 12:35 to tie things at 1. The Mallards closed the first period strong however, tallying to more goals in the final four minutes for a 3-1 lead at the first intermission.
The Dells pulled within 3-2 on a Jason Heard goal at 11:43 of the second period but didn’t get closer. The Mallards extended the lead back out with a goal in the final two minutes by Akhmed Malsagov before putting things away with two more goals in the third.
The Ducks got off the schneid in their second game on Friday, picking up a 4-1 win over the Mullets. The Dells got off to a strong start as John Urgo and Dylan Buttner scored just over four minutes apart in the final five minutes of the first period for a 2-0 lead.
The Mullets cut the deficit to 2-1 with a goal just seconds before the second intermission but the Ducks didn’t fret. Connor Aguilar extended the lead back to 3-1 with a goal at 4:19 in the third period before Luke Marks fired home an empty netter at 18:45 to seal the victory. Jack Lundkvist was nearly perfect in the win as the netminder tallied 31 saves.
Looking to close out the weekend with another victory, the Ducks failed to dig out of another early deficit in a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Moose.
After trailing 2-0 after the first period, Heard scored at 7:09 into the second to cut the lead to 2-1. The Moose answered with three straight goals however, including a pair in the second period to take a 5-1 lead. Luke Marks pulled the Ducks within 5-2 at 16:45 of the third but the Dells rally fell short.
Kodie Hagedorn notched 27 saves in the loss for the Ducks, who head to Hudson for a pair of games with the host Havoc on starting on Friday.
