LOCAL HOCKEY: New Dells Ducks coaching staff visits community

“I look forward to meeting the rest of the billets. I even met with one of our very first billets and our first Dells Ducks fan, Kelly Morris, and his wonderful family. They have been friends of mine from day one and it was amazing to see them again. I was also able to visit the rink and see what we need to do to get things running smoothly and was able to spend time with the GM Aaron Kirby.

“We have big plans for our Ducks and we cannot wait to get moved in the Dells and get really involved in the community.”

Falzone, Rohde and Guevara will likely be in the community again next month, as they’ll be in Crystal Lake, Ill., from July 10-12 to run their Chi-Tex Sports/North American Goalie Schools camp.

The 2020-21 members of the Ducks will begin arriving back in the community right after Labor Day. The regular season is scheduled to begin Sept. 25. The Ducks will be entering their 10th regular season, with the goal of starting with an alumni game that will see many of the former fan favorites in town on that opening weekend.

More information on the opening weekend festivities will be made available late in the offseason.