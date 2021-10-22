Baraboo alum Jack Macdonald starts college hockey career at Saint Michael's

Baraboo High School alum Jack Macdonald will play NCAA Division III hockey at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt., this winter.
A 2018 Baraboo graduate, Macdonald spent the last three seasons in the Eastern Hockey League, playing for the Seahawks Hockey Club in Hyannis, Mass.
Now, the 5-foot-11, 183-pound forward is one of six freshmen joining a Saint Michael’s program that didn’t take the ice last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Purple Knights, who are in their 10th year under head coach Damian DiGiulian, went 15-9-3, including 11-5-2 in the Northeast-10 Conference, in 2019-20.
Saint Michael’s will open the 2021-22 season with a home-and-home series against SUNY Potsdam on Oct. 29-30.
Macdonald captained the Seahawks in 2020-21, tallying 12 goals and nine assists in 37 games according to Elite Prospects.
Macdonald earned All-Badger North Conference honors in baseball, soccer and hockey while in high school. He named Baraboo’s Outstanding Senior Male Athlete in 2017-18, following a senior hockey season in which he collected 12 goals and 16 assists.