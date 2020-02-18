JUNIOR HOCKEY: Chicago Cougars roll over Dells Ducks
JUNIOR HOCKEY

JUNIOR HOCKEY: Chicago Cougars roll over Dells Ducks

Jasa Jenko, Alexander Insulander and Danny Mannarino each scored two goals to lead the Chicago Cougars to a 10-2 victory over the Dells Ducks on Thursday at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

The Ducks actually scored first, as Jason Heard scored his 21st goal of the season just 37 seconds into the game to give the Dells a quick 1-0 lead. The lead didn’t last long, as the Cougars tied the game just over 2 minutes later with the first of eight unanswered goals.

Connor Aguilar had the other goal for the Ducks late in the second period.

The Ducks will finish up the regular season on Friday and Saturday with a home series against the Minnesota Moose. The puck will drop at 7 p.m. on both days at the Poppy Waterman Arena in Lake Delton.

