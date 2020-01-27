JUNIOR HOCKEY: Dells Ducks earn split with Mullets

The Dells Ducks hit the road for a two-game series against the Minnesota Moose last weekend and returned home with a split, losing Saturday’s opener 4-1 before bouncing back to win on Sunday, 5-4.
In Sunday’s game, the Ducks exploded with four goals in the second period and then got the game winner from Jacob Richardson at 14:24 of the third period for the 5-4 win.
The Ducks got two goals from Jason Heard and one goal each from Connor Aguilar and Chris Wracker in the four-goal second period. Jack Lundkvist made 22 saves in goal to get the win for the Ducks.
In Saturday’s loss, the Mullets scored three power play goals en route to the win. Scoring the lone goal for the Ducks was Jake Enders.
The Ducks return home for a weekend series against the Rochester Vipers on Friday and Saturday. Both games start at 7 p.m. at the Poppy Waterman Ice Arena.