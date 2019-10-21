The Dells Ducks snapped their four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Rochester Vipers on Friday night, but were unable to pick up the series sweep, as the Vipers beat the Ducks 6-4 on Saturday to pick up the weekend split.
In Friday’s opener, the Ducks scored the game’s first four goals – two each from Jason Heard and Beckett Patten – to take control of the game. Three of those goals came in the first period before Patten’s second goal made it 4-0 just 3 minutes, 22 seconds into the second period.
Rochester started chipping away at the lead, scoring three goals in just over a minute midway through the second period, but would never get the equalizer, as the Ducks held on for the 4-3 win. Dells goalie Jack Lundkvist made 21 saves in goal for the win.
In Saturday’s game, it was the Vipers that got off to a fast start, scoring three goals in the first 6:47 of the game, before adding another goal at 13:25 of the opening period to take a 4-0 lead.
Rochester would add another goal early in the second period to go up 5-0 before the Dells finally got on the board when Dylan Buttner scored his second of the season at 17:47 of the second period.
The Ducks would make things interesting with three more goals in the third period to make it 5-4. Goals came from Noe Ben Salem, Austin Kauppi and Adam Brown. The goal from Brown, which was unassisted, made it a one-goal game with 6:00 left in regulation. The Ducks were unable to tie the game, as the Vipers sealed the 6-4 win with a goal with 33 seconds left on the clock.
The Ducks dominated the shot chart in the loss, putting 61 shots on goal. Rochester goalie Caleb Harris made 57 saves to get the win, while Dells goalie Tyler Szturm made 18 saves in the loss.
The Ducks will now get ready to play four games in three days, all at the Fogerty Ice House in Blaine, Minnesota. The four-game series starts on Thursday afternoon with a game against the Minnesota Blue Ox. Then on Friday, the Ducks will take on the Rum River Mallards at 9 a.m. before playing the Minnesota Mullets at 8 p.m. The Ducks will finish the busy weekend on Saturday with a game against the Minnesota Moose at 5:50 p.m.
