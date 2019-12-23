JUNIOR HOCKEY: Dells Ducks end losing streak, win 3 of 4 over weekend

The Dells Ducks snapped their 12-game losing streak in impressive fashion, winning three of four games during a showcase event over the weekend in West Dundee, Illinois.
The Ducks ended the losing streak with a 7-0 victory over the Midwest Blackbirds on Friday. The Ducks took a 2-0 lead into the third period, and then blew the game open with five goals in the final period.
The Ducks were led by Chris Wracker, who had a hat track and an assist, while Noe Ben Salem added a pair of goals for the Ducks. Adam Brown also had a goal and an assist in the win, while Chris Tipps also scored for the Ducks.
Tyler Szturm stopped all 22 shots he faced in goal for the Ducks to get the shutout victory in between the pipes.
The Ducks followed up Friday’s win over the Blackbirds with a 6-2 victory over the Fort Wayne Spacemen on Saturday. In the win, the Ducks wasted no time taking control, scoring 3 minutes, 40 seconds into the contest on a goal from Jake Enders. It was the first of three first period for the Ducks.
Enders scored two goals for the Ducks in the win. Also scoring the Dells were Wracker, Austin Kauppi, Dylan Buttner and Jason Heard. Jack Lundkvist got the win in goal for the Dells, finishing with 34 saves.
You have free articles remaining.
The Ducks suffered their only loss of the weekend later on Saturday, falling to the Metro Jets Developmental Program, 2-1.
The Ducks broke a scoreless tie with a goal from Enders 11:41 into the second period, but the Metro Jets tied it later in the period, and then scored the game winner at 15:00 of the third period.
Kodie Hagedorn had 31 saves in goal for the Ducks in the loss.
The Ducks finished the weekend with a 9-2 win over the Motor City Hockey Club on Sunday.
Enders recorded a natural hat trick in the win, scoring three goals in the third period. The Ducks also got two goals from Connor Aguilar and single tallies from Spencer Butler, Kauppi, Jacob Richardson and Buttner in Sunday’s win.
Szturm and Hagedorn both saw time in net for the Ducks. Szturm finished with 11 saves, while Hagedorn stopped all three shots he faced.
The Ducks will return to action with four games at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Massachusetts after the holiday break. The Ducks will play the Florida Eels and the Buffalo Thunder on Friday, Jan. 3, before playing the Rockets Hockey Club on Saturday, Jan. 4 and the Florida Junior Blades on Sunday, Jan. 5.