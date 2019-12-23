JUNIOR HOCKEY: Dells Ducks end losing streak, win 3 of 4 over weekend

The Dells Ducks snapped their 12-game losing streak in impressive fashion, winning three of four games during a showcase event over the weekend in West Dundee, Illinois.

The Ducks ended the losing streak with a 7-0 victory over the Midwest Blackbirds on Friday. The Ducks took a 2-0 lead into the third period, and then blew the game open with five goals in the final period.

The Ducks were led by Chris Wracker, who had a hat track and an assist, while Noe Ben Salem added a pair of goals for the Ducks. Adam Brown also had a goal and an assist in the win, while Chris Tipps also scored for the Ducks.

Tyler Szturm stopped all 22 shots he faced in goal for the Ducks to get the shutout victory in between the pipes.

The Ducks followed up Friday’s win over the Blackbirds with a 6-2 victory over the Fort Wayne Spacemen on Saturday. In the win, the Ducks wasted no time taking control, scoring 3 minutes, 40 seconds into the contest on a goal from Jake Enders. It was the first of three first period for the Ducks.

Enders scored two goals for the Ducks in the win. Also scoring the Dells were Wracker, Austin Kauppi, Dylan Buttner and Jason Heard. Jack Lundkvist got the win in goal for the Dells, finishing with 34 saves.

