JUNIOR HOCKEY: Dells Ducks fall to Riverkings, 7-0

The Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings exploded for six goals in the second period, including four in the first 4 minutes, 43 seconds of the period, on their way to a 7-0 trouncing of the Dells Ducks in a USPHL Premier League game in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday night.

The loss was the third shutout defeat for the Ducks this season, and extended their losing streak to 12 games. The last victory for the Dells was a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Mullets back on Oct. 25.

Next up for the Ducks is a four-game set this weekend at the Leaf Centre in West Dundee, Illinois. The Ducks will play the Midwest Blackbirds on Friday at 10:10 a.m. The Dells will play a pair of games on Saturday, going against the Fort Wayne Spacemen at 2:30 p.m. before facing the Metro Jets Developmental Program at 9 p.m. The Ducks will finish the weekend with their final game of 2019 against the Motor City Hockey Club on Sunday at 10:10 a.m.