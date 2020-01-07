JUNIOR HOCKEY: Dells Ducks go winless at weekend showcase event

The new year didn’t get off to a good start for the Dells Ducks, as the team went winless in four games at a showcase event played at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Massachusetts over the weekend.

The Ducks opened the three-day event with a 5-2 loss to the Florida Eels and a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Thunder on Friday.

In the loss to the Eels, Jacob Richardson netted both goals for the Ducks, but it wasn’t enough to get the victory, as the Eels scored three power play goals in the first period on their way to the victory.

Against the Thunder, the Ducks skated to a 2-2 tie through the first two periods thanks to goals from Ethan Koval and Adam Brown. Buffalo was able to pull ahead for good with a pair of power play goals in the third period to get the 4-2 win.

On Saturday, the Ducks lost to the Rockets Hockey Club, 5-1. The Rockets scored the game’s first five goals before Connor Aguilar scored in the third period to help the Ducks avoid the shutout loss.

The Ducks finished the weekend with a 5-2 loss to the Florida Junior Blades on Sunday. In the loss, the Ducks trailed 5-0 before getting third period goals from Brown and Cody Long.

The Ducks will be searching for their first win of 2020 when they welcome the Chicago Cougars to town for games on Friday and Saturday. The Ducks will also host the Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings on Sunday. All three games will be played at the Poppy Waterman Arena in Lake Delton and will start at 7 p.m. The series marks the first games the Ducks will play on their home ice since Nov. 23.