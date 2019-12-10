JUNIOR HOCKEY: Dells Ducks have losing streak reach 11 games

The losses continued to pile up for the Dells Ducks, as they lost a pair of games to the Chicago Cougars over the weekend, extending their losing streak to 11 games.

The Ducks had a hard time stopping the high-powered Cougars, who opened the series with a 12-3 win on Friday night, before picking up the sweep with a 7-3 win on Saturday.

In Friday’s game, Chicago had three different players record hat tricks. Breydon Hemminger scored four goals and had three assists to lead the way, while Donald Dickens and Alexander Arnold both finished with three goals. Arnold also had five assists, giving him eight points on the night.

The Ducks were trailing 8-0 before they finally got on the board. Connor Aguilar’s fourth goal of the season made it 8-1 at 12:15 of the second period. The final two goals of the night for the Ducks came in the third period and were both scored by Chris Wracker.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cougars did most of their damage on the power play, as nine of their 12 goals came with a man advantage.

Saturday’s game started much better for the Ducks, who led 1-0 after the first period, and were up 3-2 after two periods. The Cougars were able to take control of the game late, scoring five goals in the third period on their way to a four-goal victory.