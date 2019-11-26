Playing on home ice for the first time in over a month wasn’t enough to get the Dells Ducks back on track, as the Hudson Havoc swept the Ducks over the weekend, beating them 6-1 on Friday before drilling them 11-2 to finish the series on Saturday.
The two losses for the Ducks extended their losing streak to nine games.
In Saturday’s 6-1 loss, the Havoc scored the game’s first six goals before the Ducks finally found the back of the net when Chris Wracker scored his first of the season with just over 1 minute left in the game.
Dells goalie Jack Lundkvist stopped 40 of the 46 shots he faced for the Ducks.
Saturday’s 11-2 shellacking saw the Havoc score seven straight goals during one stretch that spanned over the second and third periods, including three from Dylan Marty, giving him 17 on the season.
The Dells first goal was scored by Chris Driver in the second period, and cut Hudson’s lead to 4-1. The second and final goal for the Ducks came with just one second left on the clock, and was scored by Jason Heard, his 10th of the season.
The Ducks will take the following weekend off before returning to action with a pair of road games against the Chicago Cougars on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7.
