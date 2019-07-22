The Dells Ducks junior hockey team will be beginning its ninth season in early September and is beginning a new stage with the community.
Each season the Ducks rely on local families to serve as billets that host the players for the hockey season. With the new season fast approaching, the Ducks are currently short on billets and are looking for area families that are willing host players.
Also, the team is looking for volunteers to help out at home games. Some of the volunteer positions that are needed to be filled include running the game clock, recording stats on the game sheet, running the penalty box and admissions. All positions are unpaid, but the team does offer other incentives to its volunteers.
The Ducks will play just 16 home games this season and a front-loaded home schedule will see the team on home ice nine times before the start of November, with the other seven home games played after the start of 2020.
All of the Ducks home games are broadcast live on the internet, so the team is also looking for someone looking to get into broadcast journalism that would be willing to help out.
Anyone interested in helping the Dells Ducks as a game volunteer or as a billet should contact Aaron Kirby at 608-963-6755 or Jim den Hollander at 608-393-2876.
