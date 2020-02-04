JUNIOR HOCKEY: Dells Ducks split series with Rochester Vipers

The Dells Ducks split a weekend home series with the Rochester Vipers over the weekend, losing 3-2 in overtime on Friday night before bouncing back with a convincing 5-0 victory on Saturday.

In Friday’s loss, Rochester tied the game at 2 with a power play goal from Cameron Valente just before the end of regulation, sending the game into overtime. Just over 2 minutes in the overtime session, the Vipers won it with a power play goal from Dom Lesnock.

The Ducks got goals from Luke Marks and Jason Heard in the loss. Tyler Szturm finished with 27 saves for the Ducks.

In Saturday’s win, Jack Lundkvist finished with 44 saves to get the shutout win in goal for the Ducks. Leading the Dells offensive attack was Ben Scruton with two goals. The Ducks also got goals from Heard, Marks and Chris Wracker in the win.

The Ducks return to action on Friday and Saturday with games against the Minnesota Moose at the Fogerty Ice House in Blaine, Minnesota.