JUNIOR HOCKEY: Dells Ducks split weekend games

The Dells Ducks returned home for a pair of weekend games over the weekend, losing 6-3 to the Chicago Cougars on Friday, before bouncing back to beat the Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings on Sunday, 4-3.
In Sunday’s win over the Riverkings, the Ducks got a pair of goals from Jason Heard, while Adam Brown had a goal and an assist to lead the charge.
Brown’s goal – his ninth of the season -- came just before the end of the first period. The goal, which was assisted by Beckett Patten and Jacob Richardson, gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead.
The Riverkings tied the game in the second period before Heard’s first goal made it 2-1. Wisconsin Rapids would once again pull even in the second period, but Heard’s second goal – a shorthanded tally that was his 15th of the season -- put the Ducks up 3-2 with just over a minute left in the second period.
The Ducks went ahead 4-2 in the opening minute of the third period on a goal from Chris Wracker. Wisconsin Rapids answered with a goal at 1:58 of the third period, but the Ducks would hold on for the victory.
Kodie Hagedorn was busy in goal for the Ducks. He stopped 54 of the 57 shots he faced in goal to get the win.
In Friday’s game, the Ducks came out fast, scoring three goals in the first 4:24 of the first period to take a quick 3-0 lead over the Cougars. Heard’s goal at 1:59 of the period opened the scoring. Just 11 seconds later Austin Kauppi found the back of the net to make it 2-0. Brown would find the back of the net a few minutes after that to make it 3-0.
The Cougars would answer with six straight goals to get the come-from-behind win. The go-ahead goal was scored by Bret Bauer at 8:39 of the second period.
Jack Lundkvist saw a lot of pucks fired at him. The Ducks goalie stopped 65 of the 71 shots the Cougars put on goal in Friday’s loss.
The Ducks will enjoy some time off before returning to game action with a weekend series at the Minnesota Mullets in Minneapolis on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25-26.