The Dells Ducks hosted their second straight home series to open the new season last weekend, and picked up their first victory, splitting two games with the Steele County Blades at the Poppy Waterman Arena.
On Friday, the Ducks were unable to hold onto a 2-0 lead, as the Blades rallied for a 3-2 overtime victory over the Dells. On Saturday, the Ducks bounced back, rolling to a 5-1 victory.
Friday’s loss started well for the Ducks, as Adam Brown’s second goal of the season gave the Dells a 1-0 lead midway through the first period. The Ducks would double their lead with Connor Aguilar’s first goal of the season coming 8 minutes, 10 seconds into the second period on the power play.
The Blades started their comeback shortly after Aguilar’s goal, as Danila Besedin scored a power play goal at 9:54 of the second period to make it 2-1. Besedin was just getting started, as he would tie the game with a power play goal midway through the third period. Besedin would get a hat trick, with his third goal coming 2:32 into overtime, putting the Ducks on ice.
Saturday’s game was dominated by the Ducks, as they scored the game’s first four goals on their way to a 5-1 victory.
After a scoreless opening period, the Ducks broke the tie with a power play goal by Noe Ben Salem 3:17 into the second period. Shorthanded goals from Jason Heard and Jacob Richardson followed to give the Dells a 3-0 lead heading into the third.
Dylan Buttner’s first goal of the season at 5:11 of the third period would make it 4-0. Besedin’s fourth goal of the weekend finally got the Blades on the board to make it 4-1 at 15:39 of the third, but the Ducks would put the game on ice with an empty-net goal by Brown with 2:36 left in the game.
Tyler Szturm got the win in goal for the Ducks, finishing with 36 saves. The Ducks were strong on the penalty kill on Saturday, as the Blades were 0 for 7 on the power play.
The Ducks will play a home-and-home series with the Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings this weekend. Friday’s game will be at the Poppy Waterman Arena in Lake Delton, while Saturday’s contest will be at the South Wood County Recreation Center in Wisconsin Rapids. The puck will drop at 7 p.m. on both nights.
