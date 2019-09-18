A new season for the Dells Ducks didn’t get off to a good start, as the Minnesota Mullets visited the Poppy Waterman Arena for a weekend series and left town with pair of victories over the Ducks.
In Friday’s opener, the Mullets put 45 shots on Dells goalie Jack Lundkvist and scored a pair of power play goals on their way to a 4-2 victory.
After Minnesota took a 2-0 lead, the Ducks pulled to within a goal when Beckett Patten scored an unassisted goal at 7:52 of the second period to make it a 2-1 game. The Mullets would regain a two-goal lead when Cooper Hoheisel scored a power play goal in the final minute of the second period to make it 3-1.
The Mullets would add another goal in the opening minute of the third period to go up 4-1. The Ducks would get a goal from Cody Long, off assists from Patten and Jacob Richardson, but it wouldn’t be enough.
In Saturday’s game, the Mullets continued to pepper Lundkvist with pucks, putting 52 shots on goal on their way to a 5-1 victory.
Minnesota again skated to a 2-0 lead before the Ducks cut the gap in half with a goal from Adam Brown midway through the second period, off assists from Patten and Austin Kauppi, but that would be the only goal of the game for the Dells.
Following the two losses on the weekend, the Ducks on Monday announced Jeff Worlton had resigned as the team’s head coach and general manager.
According to the team’s announcement, Worlton has been replaced by Josh Dallmann, who had played under Worlton and was part of his coaching staff with the Kenai River Brown Bears in the North American Hockey League. Dallman is coming from the coaching staff of the Springfield Junior Blues, a team in the NAHL.
"I would like to thank Jeff for everything he's done for me and this organization. I would also like to thank the team owner John Schwarz for giving me this opportunity to coach these great men," said Dallman in a statement on the Ducks’ website.
The Ducks will return to action with another home series this weekend, as the Steele County Blades visit for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday night. Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Poppy Waterman Arena.
