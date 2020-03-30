JUNIOR HOCKEY: Falzone returns to Wisconsin Dells to lead Ducks

There is no record of a DeLorean blasting through Wisconsin Dells in the past few days, but it is clear the Dells Ducks are moving back to the future.
The team is moving into its 10th anniversary season this fall with a couple of throwbacks to its first campaign.
Shaun Falzone, who was the head coach of the Ducks in their first season in 2011-12 has gone on to establish himself as a coach and evaluator of talent at every level from youth hockey to the college club ranks. Recently, Falzone announced his return to the Dells Ducks as a partner with the man that first hired him, John Schwarz.
“I am the new coach, and I am one of the new owners.” said Falzone. “John and I are going to work together. I am going to come back as a coach and bring the team back to its original roots.”
Schwarz confirmed the move, and while the two of them are working as partners for the upcoming season, the ultimate goal is for Falzone to take over the team financially, freeing up Schwarz, who also is the outright owner of the Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings and Chicago Cougars, while sharing ownership in a couple other USPHL teams.
Falzone attended a Ducks game late in the recently-completed season, and felt despite the team’s struggles in a nine-win season, there was some talent on the roster.
“Right now, my goal is to get in touch with all the Ducks players that were there this year and have discussions with them," Falzone said. "At the same time, there are a lot of kids here in Texas that don’t get the opportunity, so it gives me a chance to help some of those players.”
Falzone has shown himself to be a good recruiter. On the original Ducks team, which was put together in the weeks between the 2010-11 and 2011-12 regular season, he used his contacts, then in Illinois, to put together a competitive team, which included two of the top high school players from the previous season, Aiden Verbeke and Tyler Pecka.
Falzone also announced Anthony Rohde will be resurfacing as an assistant coach for the upcoming season. Rohde originally joined the Ducks in the second half of that inaugural campaign. A speedy and mobile forward, Rohde also enjoyed a strong season with the Minnesota Owls, where Falzone was operating as a scout. He also played under Falzone at Aurora University and Falzone said he has become a top-notch skating instructor in Texas, where both currently reside.
“He wanted to get into coaching, so he came to Texas with me," Falzone said. "He’s been doing well, talent-wise and experience-wise and plus, having one of my former players join me as a coach is even more fun.”
The two obviously have a great chemistry, and Falzone said he ultimately plans to hand the coaching reins to Rohde. But he already trusts and respects his former player and trusts him to take charge behind the bench or run practices by himself, knowing they share the same philosophies.
Rohde is excited to come back to Wisconsin and help his former coach and now good friend.
“I am looking forward to it, being in Wisconsin and around the junior team,” said Rohde.
“After I graduated, I had to stop playing hockey because I ended up getting post-concussion syndrome,” said Rohde. “But since the season I played with the Owls, I’ve was doing stick handling camps in Minnesota and working for Chris Chelios on his skating camps in Illinois and (Falzone) said ‘I need help down here with skills, do you want to come.’"
Rohde has worked in hockey since being forced to give up the game himself. His first non-hockey job started in January when he was hired as a teacher at a school in Texas.
Rohde is looking forward to putting his skills toward helping a specific team and he is comfortable working with Falzone.
“Since I’ve known Shaun for so long, he trusts me to do whatever I need to do to help out with skills and player development, so he really wants me to work with the players on developing their skills,” said Rohde.
Rounding out the coaching staff will be Brian Guevara, owner of North American Goalie Schools. Guevara, a Chicago-area resident will not be a full-time coach, but the goaltenders will get his full attention on a regular basis.
The recent restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic will likely erase at least the early showcase events which are the prime area for recruiting. The annual WIAA seniors tournament was one of the victims and always a popular spot for recruiting. However, Falzone has a bit of a different system and is confident he will have no trouble getting a competitive team on the ice by Labor Day.
“I’m not really a guy who goes to a lot of showcases to find players,” said Falzone. “I go out and find them ahead of time.”
Falzone’s track record is solid in finding players and the promise of getting some more offensive talent in the fold must be exciting to Ducks fans, but the new owner said he is looking for mental as well as physical ability.
“The goal is to build a team with the right attitude,” Falzone said. “You have to have the right attitude and that’s the biggest part I am looking for at the moment."
In that first season, Falzone built a team that possessed both skills and speed as well as a toughness, which came in handy in the bruising league they played in at the time. Times have changed, but they physical style will always be a part of a Falzone team’s identity.
