JUNIOR HOCKEY: Falzone returns to Wisconsin Dells to lead Ducks

“Right now, my goal is to get in touch with all the Ducks players that were there this year and have discussions with them," Falzone said. "At the same time, there are a lot of kids here in Texas that don’t get the opportunity, so it gives me a chance to help some of those players.”

Falzone has shown himself to be a good recruiter. On the original Ducks team, which was put together in the weeks between the 2010-11 and 2011-12 regular season, he used his contacts, then in Illinois, to put together a competitive team, which included two of the top high school players from the previous season, Aiden Verbeke and Tyler Pecka.

Falzone also announced Anthony Rohde will be resurfacing as an assistant coach for the upcoming season. Rohde originally joined the Ducks in the second half of that inaugural campaign. A speedy and mobile forward, Rohde also enjoyed a strong season with the Minnesota Owls, where Falzone was operating as a scout. He also played under Falzone at Aurora University and Falzone said he has become a top-notch skating instructor in Texas, where both currently reside.

“He wanted to get into coaching, so he came to Texas with me," Falzone said. "He’s been doing well, talent-wise and experience-wise and plus, having one of my former players join me as a coach is even more fun.”