In a battle of waterfowl mascots, it was the Rum River Mallards that prevailed, as they came to Lake Delton over the weekend and took a pair of games from the Dells Ducks.
The Ducks had their losing streak extended to four games, following a 7-1 loss on Friday and a 6-3 loss on Saturday to the Mallards.
In Friday’s opener, Rum River scored a pair of first period goals to take the early lead before the Ducks were able to cut the deficit in half with Jake Enders’ first goal of the season, off assists from Luke Maras and Adam Brown 5 minutes, 23 seconds into the second period. That would be the only goal of the night for the Ducks, as Rum River pouted on five straight goals to finish the game.
Tyler Szturm and Jack Lundkvist combined to stop 44 shots in goal for the Ducks in the loss.
Rum River again took an early 2-0 lead in the first period of Saturday’s contest, and the Ducks were again able to get within a goal at 2-1 after Jacob Richardson scored an unassisted goal at 14:39 of the opening period.
The Ducks would eventually tie the game on an unassisted goal by Enders 6:01 into the second period, but Rum River scored three goals in a stretch of 4 minutes, 12 seconds late in the second period to take a 5-2 lead. Dells would make it 5-3 on a power play goal from Austin Kauppi, but would get no closer, as the Mallards skated off with the 6-3 win.
Szturm made 20 saves in the loss for the Ducks.
The Ducks will try to get back on track this weekend with a two-game series against the Rochester Vipers at Graham Arena in Rochester, Minnesota. Both Friday and Saturday’s games start at 7 p.m. This weekend is the start of a stretch that includes 12 straight games away from home for the Ducks. The next home game for the Ducks won’t be until Nov. 22 against the Hudson Havoc.
