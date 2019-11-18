The Dells Ducks had their losing streak extended to seven games following 5-1 and 7-3 losses to the Minnesota Blue Ox at the Coon Rapids Ice Center in Coon Rapids, Minnesota on Friday and Saturday.
In Friday’s loss, the Blue Ox peppered Dells goalie Jack Lundkvist with 67 shots on goal. The game was tied at 1 after the first period, thanks to Beckett Patten’s sixth goal of the season for the Ducks, tying the game at 14:12 of the period.
The Blue Ox broke the tie, and broke the game wide open with four unanswered goals in the second period. The final two of those goals came on the power play in the final 29 seconds of the period, putting the game out of reach.
In Saturday’s game, the Blue Ox continued to produce plenty of offensive opportunities, as Dells goalie Kodie Hagedorn stopped 49 of the 56 shots he faced.
After the Blue Ox scored a pair of goals early in the game, the Dells cut the lead in half on Jason Heard’s ninth goal of the season at 13:45 of the first period. Minnesota would take a 3-1 lead with a goal midway through the second period, but the Ducks continued to fight back, ultimately tying the game at 3 thanks to goals from Connor Aguilar and Jacob Richardson in early moments of the third period.
The Blue Ox would regain the lead 7:48 into the third period, and then scored three more times in the period to pull away for the victory.
The Ducks will return home to play at the Poppy Waterman Ice Arena for the first time since Oct. 12 when they host the Hudson Havoc for games on Friday and Saturday nights. Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
