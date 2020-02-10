JUNIOR HOCKEY: Minnesota Moose sweep Dells Ducks

The trip to Minnesota for the Dells Ducks wasn’t a friendly one, as they returned home with a pair of lopsided losses to the Minnesota Moose.

On Friday, the Ducks fell behind 8-0 before Jake Enders ended the shutout bid with the only goal of the night for the Dells at 13 minutes, 35 seconds of the third period in an 8-1 loss at the Fogerty Ice House in Blaine, Minnesota.

Kodie Hagedorn and Tyler Szturm combined to make 45 saves in the loss for the Ducks.

Saturday’s game didn’t go much better, as the Ducks gave up seven goals in the second period in an 8-2 loss to the Moose.

Derrick Lange and Jason Heard scored to two goals for the Ducks in the loss. Szturm went the distance in goal and finished with 48 saves.

The Ducks return to action on Thursday at 1 p.m., when they play the Chicago Cougars at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.