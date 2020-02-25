JUNIOR HOCKEY: Moose go wild against Dells Ducks

The Minnesota Moose swept a weekend series from the Dells Ducks over the weekend, winning 7-1 on Friday before finishing things off with a 7-2 victory on Saturday to finish the regular season at the Poppy Waterman Arena in Lake Delton.

In Friday’s loss, the Ducks played to a 1-1 tie in the first period after Connor Aguilar scored his 10th goal of the season on a power play for Ducks, 13 minutes, 15 seconds into the period. The Moose answered with three goals in the second period, and three more in the third to win going away.

On Saturday, Chris Wracker scored an unassisted goal for the Ducks, tying the game at 1 at 7:23 of the first period, but the Moose scored the next six goals before Beckett Patten found the back of the net to make it 7-2 midway through the third period.

The Ducks will not get ready for a best-of-three playoff series with the Hudson Havoc. The series will begin on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Hudson Sports and Civic Center. The series will continue on Saturday at 7 p.m. The third game, if necessary, will be played on Sunday, also at 7 p.m.

The Ducks played the Havoc twice this season, losing 3-2 and 6-2 during a series in Hudson back in early November.