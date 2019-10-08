It was a rough weekend for the Dells Ducks, who were swept by the Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings, losing 8-1 on Friday, and then 7-1 on Saturday.
In Friday’s series opener, which was played at the Poppy Waterman Arena in Lake Delton, the Ducks fell into an early 1-0 hole after the Riverkings struck first in the opening period.
The Ducks were able to pull even with a goal of their own early in the second period. The equalizer came from Jason Heard – his second of the season – off assists from Jacob Richardson and Noe Ben Salem.
After Heard’s goal, the Riverkings took over, scoring four goals in the second period and then three more in the third period, skating away with the easy victory.
Saturday’s game, which was played at the South Wood County Recreation Center in Wisconsin Rapids, actually saw the Ducks take an early 1-0 lead. The game’s first goal was scored by Heard, his second of the weekend, 3:54 into the game, and was assisted by Adam Brown and Gunnar Jones.
The Ducks lead lasted until 3:18 into the second period, when Patrick McCoy scored to pull the Riverkings even. McCoy’s goal would be the first of seven unanswered goals to give Wisconsin Rapids the easy 7-1 victory.
The Ducks will try to get back on track this weekend, when they host the Rum River Mallards for a pair of games at the Poppy Waterman Arena. Both Friday and Saturday’s game are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
