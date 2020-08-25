HOME TALENT BASEBALL: Reedsburg beats Wisconsin Dells, Stoughton to finish 16-4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Reedsburg Home Talent baseball team closed out the unique summer season with a pair of close wins last week.

The Pirates claimed a 14-10 home win over Wisconsin Dells at Nishan Park on Aug. 20 before notching a 4-3 season-ending home win over Stoughton on Saturday.

Jake Wegner earned the win against Wisconsin Dells, notching five strikeouts while the offense produced up and down the order. Alex Baker went 2-for-3 and scored three runs, while Wyatt Molitor went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Dominic De Jesús went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs, Durrell Naquin went 2-for-3, Hayden Hahn had two RBIs and two walks, and Sam Peterson added two RBIs.

Steve Gavin pitched a complete game against Stoughton, allowing five hits while tallying nine strikeouts. Gavin and Molitor each doubled, while Kaleb Mueller had two RBIs.

The Pirates finished the season, which was independent after the Home Talent League was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 16-4 record.

