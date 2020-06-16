HOME TALENT BASEBALL: Reedsburg Pirates open delayed season with two exhibition wins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Reedsburg Pirates amateur baseball team returned to action by winning a pair of exhibition games last week at Nishan Park.

The Pirates, who will open official Home Talent play July 4 against Cazenovia, claimed a 14-5 win over Wisconsin Dells on June 11 and a 13-1 win over Rio on June 14.

Kris Rosholt homered in the first game of the 2020 season, going 2-for-3 with a home run and a double in the seven-inning win over Wisconsin Dells. Hayden Hahn went 3-for-3 in the win, while Alex Baker went 2-for-3, Nate Kruser went 2-for-3 and Wyatt Molitor went 1-for-3 with a double.

Traven Huber picked up the win in the nine-inning victory over Rio. Molitor and Jake Wegner each had three hits to lead the Pirates offensively.

Reedsburg will play six more exhibition games before the 11-game Northern Section regular season starts. The Pirates will host a seven-inning game against Wisconsin Dells on Thursday, then play a pair of nine-inning games — visiting Dodgeville on Saturday and hosting Muscoda on Sunday.

