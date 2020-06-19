HOME TALENT BASEBALL: Reedsburg shuts out Wisconsin Dells in exhibition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Reedsburg Pirates amateur baseball team improved to 3-0 in exhibitions with a 4-0 home win over Wisconsin Dells on Thursday.

Reedsburg pitcher Alex Baker picked up the win in the seven-inning game at Nishan Park, while also going 2-for-3 with a double at the plate. Ben Jones and Jake Wegner also went 2-for-3 in the win, as Steve Gavin went 1-for-3 with a double.

The Pirates, who had their Home Talent League season delayed several months by the COVID-19 pandemic, opened their exhibition schedule with a 14-5 win over Wisconsin Dells on June 11 and a 13-1 win over Rio on June 14.

The Pirates will play a pair of nine-inning exhibition games this weekend — visiting Dodgeville on Saturday and hosting Muscoda on Sunday. The 11-game Northern Section regular season will start with a July 4 home game against Cazenovia.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz or contact him at 608-963-0344.