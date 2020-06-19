HOME TALENT BASEBALL: Reedsburg shuts out Wisconsin Dells in exhibition

The Reedsburg Pirates amateur baseball team improved to 3-0 in exhibitions with a 4-0 home win over Wisconsin Dells on Thursday.
Reedsburg pitcher Alex Baker picked up the win in the seven-inning game at Nishan Park, while also going 2-for-3 with a double at the plate. Ben Jones and Jake Wegner also went 2-for-3 in the win, as Steve Gavin went 1-for-3 with a double.
The Pirates, who had their Home Talent League season delayed several months by the COVID-19 pandemic, opened their exhibition schedule with a 14-5 win over Wisconsin Dells on June 11 and a 13-1 win over Rio on June 14.
The Pirates will play a pair of nine-inning exhibition games this weekend — visiting Dodgeville on Saturday and hosting Muscoda on Sunday. The 11-game Northern Section regular season will start with a July 4 home game against Cazenovia.
