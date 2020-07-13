HOME TALENT BASEBALL: Reedsburg tops Evansville on Adelman's walk-off sac fly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nathan Adelman's walk-off sacrifice fly in the 11th inning gave the Reedsburg Home Talent amateur baseball team a 2-1 win over Evansville in Sunday's exhibition game at Nishan Park in Reedsburg.

Steve Gavin went 2-for-5 with a double for the host Pirates, while Wyatt Molitor went 2-for-4 with a walk. Kaleb Mueller picked up the win, tallying five strikeouts in four innings of relief. Jake Wegner got the start, striking out nine while allowing one run in seven innings.

The Pirates improved to 7-0 this season. All games played in 2020 are exhibitions, as the Home Talent league canceled its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz or contact him at 608-963-0344.