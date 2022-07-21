How Wisconsin Dells pair hopes new facility can continue to foster health and fitness

When Stephanie Morter and Jeff Fitzwilliams met working out at Portage CrossFit in 2019, the pair immediately hit it off.

They both had a competitive spirit, they enjoyed the high-intensity workouts that cross training provided, and they bonded over the tightknit community that Portage CrossFit had cultivated. It ultimately sparked the pair of Wisconsin Dells transplants’ interest in providing that same kinship and pursuit of a healthier lifestyle in the Dells community.

Morter and Fitzwilliams took the plunge in opening Dells Athletic Club on January 1, 2020, and in two and a half short years, they’re ready to take the next step forward.

After steadily growing and becoming cramped at their current facility, the pair is preparing to open a new 5,000-square-foot facility on Aug. 1 to continue to service a burgeoning clientele.

“It’s just growing faster than we ever thought,” Morter said. “We are just at our limits with this place.”

Fitzwilliams added: “If you look at JustAgame Fieldhouse and what they’re doing bringing in all the basketball athletes, we want to bring in our community, as well as other people dropping in, a fitness community and atmosphere.”

The duo, both Level 1 CrossFit certified trainers, has done that already at their current gym located in the strip mall at 789 Plum St. The numbers have grown since opening with roughly 20-25 members, growing to 75 active members according to Morter, with the Chiefs’ high school cross country club working out there in the summer as well.

They currently offer classes at 4:45, 6 and 8:15 a.m., and 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., with Morter offering personal training sessions between classes. That will continue at the new facility, located at 595 Commercial Ave.

The classes are cross and high-intensity interval training, providing Mason Weber, Fitzwilliams’ son, a perfect way to train for CrossFit events. However, Morter and Fitzwilliams will be the first to tell you they aren’t exclusively a CrossFit gym — now officially affiliated under the name Stand Rock CrossFit — with a large part of the membership being civilians in the Wisconsin Dells community.

Brothers Dan and Dennis Wimann, also Wisconsin Dells transplants, are both members and admire the fact the gym is so community driven.

“It doesn’t matter what you do outside, it matters what you do when you walk in the door,” Dennis said.

Dan added: “At the same time, when you get out of the gym and you go into some of those businesses it’s like a conquering hero sometimes. People who I wouldn’t have talked to before, if I see them in public it’s like ‘How’s it going? How was the workout today? How many rounds did you get in?’”

That mix of hardcore lifters and people just looking to get in better shape mixes together perfectly for all involved. For Weber, who has been competing in CrossFit since his sophomore year at UW-Stevens Point in 2018, it’s “really cool seeing people just get into it and watching them adapt and build.”

“It doesn’t matter how experienced you are coming into it,” he added. “It may seem kind of intimidating, but it’s really not. You can scale every movement, weight-wise, to your own comfort level and capability. It’s really cool seeing everyone get together and enjoying it.”

That goes the same way from the other side of the coin. Being completely new to HIIT training, Dan Wimann said that having someone like Weber also at the gym “is pushing you like ‘One more round, let’s go! Keep it going!’”

Both brothers, who have combined to lose over 100 pounds, have had their own milestone moments in the gym. Dan recounted passing out from his first workout and slowly “going from that to ‘Well, that workout is nothing.’”

“I think they had 9-1 dialed,” he added with a chuckle. “It’s been a cool journey.”

Dennis meanwhile overcame doing box step-ups to doing box jumps within his first four months at the gym.

“Finally he goes ‘When are you just going to jump up on there?’” he said. “I turned, gave him the finger, jumped up and he goes ‘Great, you get to do that from now on. No more step-ups.’”

It’s those types of moments that are most special to Morter. While seeing her members shrink on the scale is rewarding, it’s the small milestones along the way that make things sweeter.

“What’s really cool is you see people come in who can’t do a pushup. They start out doing a pushup on a box, or do burpees on a box and can’t do pull-ups, and we’ve got multiple members now who can do pushups and pull-ups without any assistance at all,” she said.

It’s helped foster a camaraderie among the members that both Morter and Fitzwilliams are keen on nurturing. During the year, Morter said that the gym holds cookouts and they offer holiday workouts, including the annual Murph Challenge on Memorial Day and the Heather Field Sweet Memorial Workout of the Day in mid-December.

On top of their holiday workouts and cookouts, Morter said they do monthly events like mini-golfing or bowling.

“It’s just stuff we do to keep our members close, and I’d say they’re all friends,” she said.

“It’s a close, tight-knit group that genuinely wants the best for everyone, and you don’t get that at a lot of other places,” Dennis Wimann added.

Morter and Fitzwilliams are hoping to continue to provide more at the new facility than the average gym. With the new facility, Fitzwilliams said they are installing 12 new squat racks and new rowing machines, as well as eventually adding an outdoor obstacle course and a rock climbing wall.

There’s also hopes to host a CrossFit competition, and either a duathlon or triathlon, with the former being more likely with a large enough body of water being the biggest hurdle, according to Morter. Dells Athletic Club has already got two new events on its docket this summer as Morter and Fitzwilliams have become the new organizers for the annual Dells Dirtiest Dash and Wo-Zha-Wa Run on Aug. 6 and Sept. 17, respectively.

While longtime members like Dan Wimann will admittedly miss the old facility, he knows the sky is the limit at the new spot.

“I think it will open up their options a lot more, and the numbers are going to grow as much as they want it to,” he said. “If they want to keep it at the 25-75, it’s going to stay there, but if they want to keep going, I don’t see any reason they can’t get more.”