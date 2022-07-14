It's time to gather wild berries, and here's how to safely pick and consume them

A long series of available wild foods begins in earnest, starting with cane-fresh black raspberries and blackberries. We usually call the raspberries blackcaps.

Lesser items can be harvested as early as April asparagus and May morels but it’s Wisconsin’s wild plants’ blooms that get folks thinking sweet, tasty food that anyone can gather and eat during any mean and as a bedtime snack.

These events begin with the plant blooming and fruit follow.

“I can pick wild berries and they’re free.”

“I don’t need equipment or fishing or hunting licenses to gather.”

“Most landowners are not overly possessive of brambles’ berries.”

“I can pick and eat hand-to-mouth in the woods.”

There is no end to statements explaining advantages these wilds hold. Some pickers sell or gift fruits, too, to others who aren’t interested or unable to get into the woods.

Yes, some wild items are poisonous, even deadly, but these two bramble berries, hanging from canes, are easily sorted out from a not-so-friendly lot. Poison ivy may be nearby and poison parsnip, too, but recognizing and avoiding them will do.

If you can walk, even if it requires a cane or stick for support and to push away the bad stuff, blackcap and blackberry picking may be what’s been missing as summer rolls through the calendar.

Because berries grow in parks and along trails, campers, hikers, and bikers may stop what they’re doing and pick a few.

Never tried it? Here’s an introduction for first time. Dress in old clothes, something that will protect arms and legs. No shorts or missing sleeves. Rubber boots, or old running shoes will work.

To start, walk down bike trails, state park paths, or even rural roadsides with a small, plastic bucket, ideally one to hang from a belt or attach with a light cord around your neck.

Deb Ferrell, the jam-making lady in Lafayette County, does it by putting the pail handle on the left hand or on the wrist and still picks with both hands.

Pick a method that works. Old-timers, those who wore “bibs” hooked a bucket on one of the shoulder straps.

Spilling berries, determining what’s ready to be picked, and dealing with first- and second-year canes can come later or by experiencing little mistakes. To start, ripe berries detach easily and “green” berries don’t let go easily.

Take berries home and refrigerate them without washing unless eating over cereal or ice cream is immediate. Freezing and canning are options, but with most pickers, saving fresh stuff to become old and stale come second choice.

Berry picking is an ideal beginning point for many outdoors wannabes. Berry picking is something that can continue, or start and stop and then start over years later. The seasons are determined by ripe berries, not by state statutes.

A gentle warning. Gathering on public property is for personal consumption, which includes friends. Selling any product, berries, mushrooms, nuts or decorating material is illegal and could result in a fine issued by a Department of Natural Resources field warden.

Wild animals are almost never a problem. They scare away easily. Using insect repellant, especially on hands, should be avoided if there is a tendency to pick and eat.

Mulberries and strawberries come before raspberries. Apples, grapes, elderberries and most other collectable edibles come after. Blackberry and raspberry seasons do not generally overlap. In fact they may be separated by a couple weeks.

As with almost all outdoors outings, noticing other plants, animals and fungi while picking is encouraged. The reason is that listening to birds, noting wild turkeys, and many other things in nature mean coming home fulfilled regardless of how successful the primary pursuit was.

Raspberries tend to be edge plants, near a margin between woods and fields, and woods and prairies. Blackberries are often deeper in the woods.

Experience picking berries may make anyone understand the prices of produce for sale at farmers’ markets.