JUNIOR CURLING: Endeavor's Samantha Jones improves to 3-0 at Nationals

Endeavor’s Samantha Jones, a 2019 Portage High School graduate, picked up a 9-8 victory over Alaska’s Ariel Traxler, improving to 3-0 in round robin play at the U.S. Junior National Curling Championships in Eau Claire on Tuesday.

Jones scored four in the eighth end to take a 7-5 lead, but Traxler answered with three in the ninth to go up 8-7. Jones was able to score one in the 10th to force an extra end, and then used its third steal of the game to pick up the one-point victory.

The Jones rink, which also includes Poynette’s Abigail Marquardt at third, Portage’s Elizabeth Vorpahl at second, and Portage’s Anna Tamboli as an alternate, sits in a four-way tied for first place at 3-0 in the eight-team round robin. The Jones rink improved to 2-0 with an 11-8 win over Minnesota’s Anya Normandeau on Monday night.

Also on Tuesday, Pardeeville’s DaKotah Crotty fell to 0-3 at Nationals with a 9-7 loss to Minnesota’s Christine McMakin.

On the men’s side, Poynette’s Coleman Thurston fell to 0-3 in round robin play with an 8-2 loss to New York’s Daniel Casper on Tuesday. The Thurston rink, which also includes Poynette’s Jake Thurston at lead, fell behind 4-0 through three ends and never could recover.