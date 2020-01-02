Last 12 months once again filled with area sports highlights: Top stories of 2019

6. Baseball still big in Waupun

The Warriors varsity baseball team didn’t make it back to the state tournament for the third year in a row, ultimately coming up short in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals against eventual state runner-up West De Pere, but coach Derrick Standke and Co. made amends in the summer by becoming the first American Legion Class A program with five state titles. Waupun Post 210 did so by pounding out an 8-3 victory over Neenah St. Mary Central in the championship game. Post 210 then did the same thing a week later in its final game at the Division II Central Plains Regional Tournament, mashing St. Mary Central again, this time winning 13-0, to take second place. Waupun played host to the regional tournament for the first time since 2015, ringing out the 2019 baseball season in style.

7. Dominance and revival on Trailways Conference gridiron

Horicon/Hustisford continued its stranglehold on the Large division, going undefeated in conferennce play for the second year in a row thanks in large part to Dylan Schmitt, who had 2,614 combined yards of offense (1,470 passing, 1,144 rushing) and 31 total touchdowns (15 passing, 16 rushing) en route to being picked as the Trailways Large Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year and earning honorable mention all-state accolades from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. Horicon/Husty’s toughest test in conference came in a 24-22 win over Markesan, which finished third at 4-2. The MarshFalcons beat runner-up Palmyra-Eagle 27-13. Meantime in the Trailways Small Conference, it was Randolph that had the best showing in the area, as the Rockets under new coach Tom Chase — the longtime head coach at Weyauwega-Fremont and most recently an assistant at Ripon College — went 7-2 in the regular season for the program’s best year since making the WIAA Division 7 state quarterfinals in 2012. Randolph eked out a 16-12 win over Deerfield and a 24-22 win over Cambria-Friesland in the final two weeks of the regular season in order to finish above .500 in conference and clinch a playoff berth. The Rockets, who finished third in the Trailways Small Conference at 3-2, and Horicon/Husty, both lost in the first round of the postseason, but it was still a year to remember for both.