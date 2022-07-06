Low waters haven't rebounded, requiring anglers to be 'extremely stealthy' to avoid empty nets

Bret Schultz knows Black Earth Creek better than many fly fishers.

He lives in a village this trout stream flows through and when it flooded a few years back, part of the stream's water came into his basement. Schultz fishes BEC most days Jan. 1 through the closing Oct. 15.

In addition, he fishes numerous Wisconsin trout waters in southwest Wisconsin and beyond. He’s on nearby Lower Wisconsin River for bass when they’re in shallows taking minnows. All the while, he’s casting his flies, rarely taking a fish home.

Last August, he realized he was kneeling in eight inches of water as opposed to standing upright presenting a larger obstacle for fish to notice.

“This low water persisted through the winter and has not bounced back,” he recalled. “During the last four weeks the waters have all been extremely low and clear.” Or, as he calls it, “gin-clear.”

To confirm, he checked data of Black Earth Creek and found it to be about half the flow from what was considered normal during summer. In places, this low flow makes things a touch simpler for an angler. There’s less water to cover where the fish are.

“Fishing (for this experienced, knowledgeable angler) has been good but one has to be extremely stealthy, watch how you’re casting, even walking," Schultz said. "The fish are going to spook at the slightest movement.

“The streams, BEC and others, need a really good flushing, several inches of rain to get things cleared out again and then regular, normal rains to keep the flow going."

Low flows and more silt require tweaking other tactics. Schultz sometimes fishes a little higher up stream and he’s able to find some fish in the obvious spots. He’ll also go down stream in some waters and still manages to find some fish.

Some anglers may resist changing methods and go home disappointed, without a daily fix of netting a fish or two.

“Then, too, I’ll not go out fishing until 7:30 in the evening. If the fish are going to eat, they’ve waited for the sun to drop and they’ll be in the riffles. The fish come up from the deeper waters,” he said.

When summer slides in, the fish begin feeding on terrestrials — ants, hoppers and beetles. Slapping a hopper on the water like an insect falling in will often bring fish in as little as eight inches of water.

Some of Schultz's waters, the likes of Richland County, are low, too, but not as low as Dane County. Where there are many fish, there’s more action. Fish have to eat, too, he says.

Going way back, to 1988 during a bad drought, water was really low and so low in places the trout season was closed. The fish stacked up and if an angler found a location, it could be cleaned out, particularly if they were brook trout.

“That’s about when I started fly fishing bass on the Wisconsin River,” Schultz said.

This is naturally a slow time for trout fishing, Schultz said. But it can be really good with "bugs" so using hoppers, ants and beetles is one way to go but usually not until this food begins falling into the water.

In the meantime Schultz will keep changing a thing or two. If the water temperature gets too high and dangerous to handle trout, he’ll go back to the Wisconsin River for bass instead.

David Vetrano, retired WDNR trout manager in La Crosse, said up his way the water is low, but not to the point Schultz is seeing south, but lower than 4-5 years ago.

“If rains come in the Coulee Region, things improve quickly," he said. "It takes a good drought to have an impact up here. We’re lower but still higher than 40-50 years ago.”

Vetrano says some of the better trout fishing is just when the waters are just getting dirty from rain and then when they start clearing. Trout are basically sight feeders. Trout streams are ever-changing. They’re dynamic, Vetrano says.

“We shouldn’t over-simplify things.”