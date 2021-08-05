Mauston's Wilke finds family, competition in CrossFit; relishes first-ever CrossFit Games experience

The CrossFit community, both at MachineLab in Portage and at the six-day Cross Fit Games, has been just as supportive of Wilke in her quick dive into the sport. In her mind that truly showed in the opening event of the second day of the 14-15 age group competition.

Taking the field for the fourth event in the WHOOP North Park Stadium, located on the ground of the Alliant Energy Center, Wilke finished the rotation of a 68-calorie bike, 42 GHD sit-ups, 42 dumbbell squats, an 84-foot handstand walk, 42 sandbag squats and another 84-foot handstand walk in 13 minutes, 56.92 seconds. While she took 14th in the event, it was her second-best place in an event and an joy to compete in.

“It wasn’t my best finish, but I remember that workout and I absolutely loved it,” she said. “I was ready to attack it and being able to run across the finish line and hearing everyone shout out my name, it meant everything to me. It was probably one of my favorite events from the whole week.”

As much as she enjoyed the experience of her first-ever live competition, Wilke has no plans for slowing down any time soon. With the CrossFit Games now in her rearview mirror, Wilke already has her sights set on next season and is ready to get back to work.