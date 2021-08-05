Mauston's Wilke finds family, competition in CrossFit; relishes first-ever CrossFit Games experience

Competition has always been a massive motivator for Ryleigh Wilke.
The Mauston junior also puts a high priority on her family, and now she’s found the perfect balance for both in the sport of CrossFit.
The 16-year old got to experience both on the grandest stage this past week, competing at the 15th annual CrossFit Games in Madison. Competing in the girls 14-15 age group, Wilke finished 18th out of 19 competitors, but it didn’t dampen the experience.
“It was a 100 percent awesome experience, and I feel like I learned so much,” said Wilke, who turned 16 on Aug. 1, just three days after the conclusion of the age group competition. “It was really tough just putting myself out there; comparing myself to those other girls and knowing they’ve been doing it longer than I have. But I’m 1,000 percent grateful for the experience and it was so rewarding; it just showed that all the work I put in, I was finally about to show that to other people.”
“Even though I may not have had my best performance, I was still there. I worked so hard to be there and it was awesome to be there, go through that and learn as much as I did.”
That hard work happened in a staggeringly short turnaround.
While having practiced CrossFit now for two years, Wilke only truly began training with coach Serina Seiler, who owns MacineLab CrossFit in Portage, for the past eight months in preparation for the games. The short timetable worked out to be enough time for Wilke, who finished 21st out of 1,272 other girls in her age group during the Open qualifier from March 11-29.
Having placed in the top 10 percent, Wilke advanced onto the online Quarterfinals from May 6-9. Needing to finish inside the top-20 to qualify for the CrossFit Games, Wilke finished 14th with 92 points, bolstered by an eighth place finish in the final workout of an 80-pound overhead squat and a burpee box jump over on a 24-inch box, repeated in three sets of 12, 9 and 6 reps.
Wilke, who played traditional sports throughout her youth, contemplated throwing for the Mauston track and field team this past spring, but opted to dedicate her time to CrossFit. That new found love for the sport wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for her competitive nature and mother, Brianne Rice.
Coming from an active family, Wilke said there’s always been a lot of competition among the group, even in regular yard games between her and her six siblings. And once her mom got introduced to the sport from a friend and fell in love with CrossFit herself, Wilke jumped in head first.
“She really liked CrossFit and when she noticed I was interested, I think she definitely was encouraging about it and supportive, definitely,” Wilke said. “She wanted me to get started as soon as I could.”
“It means everything to me, honestly, because I’m so passionate about CrossFit and family comes first to me all the time,” Wilke added of being able to share the sport with her mom. “Family is No. 1 and just being able to share something that I love so much with my family, it just means so much to me.”
The CrossFit community, both at MachineLab in Portage and at the six-day Cross Fit Games, has been just as supportive of Wilke in her quick dive into the sport. In her mind that truly showed in the opening event of the second day of the 14-15 age group competition.
Taking the field for the fourth event in the WHOOP North Park Stadium, located on the ground of the Alliant Energy Center, Wilke finished the rotation of a 68-calorie bike, 42 GHD sit-ups, 42 dumbbell squats, an 84-foot handstand walk, 42 sandbag squats and another 84-foot handstand walk in 13 minutes, 56.92 seconds. While she took 14th in the event, it was her second-best place in an event and an joy to compete in.
“It wasn’t my best finish, but I remember that workout and I absolutely loved it,” she said. “I was ready to attack it and being able to run across the finish line and hearing everyone shout out my name, it meant everything to me. It was probably one of my favorite events from the whole week.”
As much as she enjoyed the experience of her first-ever live competition, Wilke has no plans for slowing down any time soon. With the CrossFit Games now in her rearview mirror, Wilke already has her sights set on next season and is ready to get back to work.
Chief among the disciplines — CrossFit incorporates Olympic weightlifting, swimming, running, plyometrics and more — Wilke intends on honing the most is running after finishing 19th in the age group’s opening 4.5-mile run. Wilke said she’s “definitely going to attack that hard,” but also noted how well-rounded one has to be compete on the biggest stage.
“I’m good at short sprint workouts and it’s just hard because you have to try to be good at everything; you don’t want to have a weakness,” she said. “I feel like I’m pretty good overall with everything. I know I really like to lift, but the other girls were much stronger than me, and I thought I was strong.”
Part of that can be attributed to her competitors’ training experience, which Wilke and Seiler had to accelerate due to the shortened window to qualify. With a full year ahead of her, Wilke said Seiler is set to put her on a “strength cycle” to change that.
And while she’s confident her body can handle that, Wilke intends on addressing her mental health as well.
“I know my body is capable of much more, I just need to be mentally okay with pushing myself to that place I might not want to go or feel,” she said.
Wilke was one of just two Wisconsinites to compete at the CrossFit Games among more than 600 participants from around the world. She’s hoping her CrossFit Games debut can help spur other athletes her age to give the sport a try.
“I would love to encourage other people and show them they can do it, because a lot of people think ‘Oh, no, I can’t do that.’ Every single person can do CrossFit,” she said.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.