MLB's All-Star week, draft and game a big hit

I remember when Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game was just that — a game. Back then players selected would arrive the day before the big game, make their appearance, and rejoin their teams by the next day.

Fortunately for all involved, those “good old days” are gone for good.

Today that single All-Star Game has grown into a weeklong celebration, and both the sport of baseball and its legions of fans are better for it.

During the recent All-Star week, not only did we celebrate the stars of the game, but also Major League hopefuls who one day might add their names to an All-Star rosters.

As the saying goes, “There’s no business like show business.” The 2022 All-Star Game took place in Los Angeles, California, my home away from home, and home to my son, daughter-in-law, and grandaughter. It’s also home to Hollywood, Universal Studios, Capitol Records, etc. This is “Tinsel Town,” the largest entertainment stage in existence.

But as accustomed as the city is to stars and celebrities, rarely has it witnessed a show like MLB’s All-Star week.

With so many activities going on, it’s hard to know where to start, so I guess I’ll start at the beginning.

Lights, camera, action!

Leading off the festivities, on Saturday the 2022 High School All-American Game was held at Dodger Stadium. There were pitchers who threw mid-to-upper 90s and batters who stood over 6-foot-2, weighing in at 220 pounds plus! Everywhere you looked there was speed and power with team American beating team National 13-8.

What followed on Sunday was the MLB Draft, broadcast live from an outdoor venue in downtown Los Angeles called L.A. Live. The three-day event had a historic first day with four legacy selections.

Jackson Holiday, the son of seven-time All-Star Matt, was selected first overall by Baltimore. Druw Jones, the son of five-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner Andruw Jones, followed with Arizona picking him. Justin Crawford, the 17th overall pick and son of Carl, was picked by Philadelphia. Cam Collier, son of veteran infielder Lou, was taken after Justin by Cincinnati.

The Brewers selected Eric Brown Jr., an infielder out of Coastal Carolina, 27th overall.

The MLB Futures Game showcased the top prospects in the game today, followed by the celebrity softball game, All-Star media day, MLB’s Red Carpet Show, the home run derby, and finally, the actual All-Star Game.

What a whirlwind week for Major League Baseball and the city of Los Angeles. The last time the All-Star Game was held at Dodger Stadium was 1980. In that contest four Dodgers — Bill Russel, Davey Lopes, Reggie Smith and Steve Garvey — graced the starting line-up. This year there were three: Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, and Clayton Kershaw.

All in all, the 2022 MLB All-Star Game was a major hit. Now what can they do for an encore?