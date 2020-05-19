AUTO RACING: Dells Raceway Park opening its 2020 season Saturday

Fans will notice plenty of other changes at Saturday’s races.

“There’s no fans allowed down in the pits afterwards. Everybody needs to clear out. There’s not a lot of socializing and beer drinking and having a good time,” Auby said. “The playground is roped off. The victory lane celebrations will not be up top where the fans can cheer. They will be down on the track only, with the trophy presentation and the driver.”

Auby said the track will still have its food stands open, but will following health guidelines

“It’s going to be more like going through a drive thru at a KFC or McDonald’s, where the food has to be prepackaged in a bag or in a box,” Auby said. He also said the track will be accepting cash, but they did recently install seven new credit card machines at the track, and are encouraging fans to use credit cards instead of cash.

Saturday’s racing schedule includes Late Models, UMA Asphalt Mods, Sportsman and Bandit divisions. The regular season will continue on Saturday nights through the Aug. 29 season championship night.

Auby expects many of the track’s regular drivers to show up on Saturday.