Beaver Dam native Morgen Mischler having outstanding 2021 season in American Flat Track Singles class

Morgen Mischler has built a lot of pride competing against the best competition in the AFT Singles class of American Flat Track.
Talent-wise, everything is there for the Beaver Dam native, who just celebrated his 25th birthday last Wednesday. However, Michler said he’s considered a privateer dirt-bike racer, and the budget his team has compared to some of the factory teams is laughable.
However, since joining American Flat Track in 2015, he’s found a way to compete.
“I know I’m there,” Mischler said. “I know I’m good at what I do. It’s something that I never thought I’d have the opportunity to be able to do. To be able to chase it has been a very rewarding process for me.”
Mischler just won his second career AFT Singles race on Aug. 14 when American Flat Track visited Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York.
“It definitely took a load off, but you just have to be fired up to go do it again,” Mischler said. “I’m out here with the best in the nation, it’s no joke. We know we can hang. We know we’re competitive. It’s just a matter of putting the pieces together and be ready from the get-go, coming at it. We know we’re the fastest ones out there with the equipment that we’ve got. There’s a lot of room for improvement, but if we can do it, then next year we’re going to only set ourselves up better.”
It wasn’t an easy day for Mischler and his team, as he battled suspension adjustments all day. He said he had to switch the shock in his bike for qualifying, when he took 20th to earn a spot in the third row for the semis.
He worked his way up to fifth and his team still had a provisional, which “is basically if you acquire points the previous year, you can use a provisional if something was to happen. It’s a way to get into the main event if something were to break or go down.”
Mischler said he was lucky he didn’t have to use it and he ended up battling his way up to ninth and then to fifth for the main event.
“I just got a massive jump,” Mischler said. “I ended up trying to find a spot where the bike was happy throughout the race. After we got that great start, we ended up being up top and we ended up just chasing the moisture around the top of the track, and hitting the marks up there. It was just one of those tracks where you just had to be disciplined on your line.”
It was Mischler’s first win since 2018 when in the third week of the season he won at Texas Motor Speedway, in Fort Worth, Texas.
It was a big win for Mischler, who is third in the AFT Singles class standings with 163 points behind leader Max Whale (196 points) and Dallas Daniels (180). With five races remaining in the season, there’s still a chance for Mischler to finish first.
“I would need a lot of luck on my side, I know that — and some bad finishes from those guys,” Mischler said. “It’s possible. I’m not too far out of the hunt and we’ll be going to some tracks that I like. It just takes a couple bad days for them.”
The next race will be Sept. 3 at the Springfield Short Track in Springfield, Ill., which is one of Mischler’s favorite tacks.
“That track is about as good of a track as you can get just because the dirt holds moisture very well,” he said. “It is just a track that is pretty small, but you can still be very, very aggressive with it. It’s just a matter of getting comfortable and putting everything together and setting yourself up right in qualifying, so you can get a good spot on the line. If I’m able to set myself up well before qualifying and get on the front row for the main event, I don’t see why I can’t be an issue in that one.”
Mischler has been a problem all season long — finishing with one second-place finish and five third-place finishes. There will be more incentives for Mischler to finish in the top three and for Whale and Daniels not to.
A rider earns 25 points if he wins, 20 if he comes in second and 17 for third place. However, Whale has three victories this season while Daniels has two.
“It’s just a matter of everything falling into place,” Mischler said. “As long as I can get one or two lucky breaks, I don’t see why I can’t end up second or third in the championship … or first.”
Mischler is on track to have one of his best seasons in the AFT Singles class to date. He’s only 31 points behind his career-high point total of 194. He’s led a career-best 31 laps this season and his worst finish of the year was 11th at Remington Park in Oklahoma City, Okla., on June 19.
“The biggest thing is just having the equipment ready,” Mischler said. “I’m lucky where I’m sponsored by Vance & Hines. They do my motors. They take care of everything having to do with the bike in the car-producing department. Then Ohlins USA Suspension, they do their best in keeping me feeling good and comfortable on the track. The better I feel, the faster I go. It’s just a matter of finding that balance between the motor and the suspension, then the rest of it is up to me.”
Mischler is hopeful that he can win another race or two before the season comes to an end.
“Let’s just hope it doesn’t take three years and four months,” Mischler said of the gap between his first two victories. “It’s something that after getting into the season, I did not want to wait as long as I did. I’m going to do everything in my power to make that happen.”
