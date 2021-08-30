Beaver Dam native Morgen Mischler having outstanding 2021 season in American Flat Track Singles class

“I would need a lot of luck on my side, I know that — and some bad finishes from those guys,” Mischler said. “It’s possible. I’m not too far out of the hunt and we’ll be going to some tracks that I like. It just takes a couple bad days for them.”

The next race will be Sept. 3 at the Springfield Short Track in Springfield, Ill., which is one of Mischler’s favorite tacks.

“That track is about as good of a track as you can get just because the dirt holds moisture very well,” he said. “It is just a track that is pretty small, but you can still be very, very aggressive with it. It’s just a matter of getting comfortable and putting everything together and setting yourself up right in qualifying, so you can get a good spot on the line. If I’m able to set myself up well before qualifying and get on the front row for the main event, I don’t see why I can’t be an issue in that one.”

Mischler has been a problem all season long — finishing with one second-place finish and five third-place finishes. There will be more incentives for Mischler to finish in the top three and for Whale and Daniels not to.

A rider earns 25 points if he wins, 20 if he comes in second and 17 for third place. However, Whale has three victories this season while Daniels has two.