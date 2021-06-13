RACING: Beaver Dam's Neitzel wins big at Wilmot Raceway

WILMOT — Beaver Dam's Scott Neitzel captured his first 30-lap Bumper to Bumper Interstates Racing Association(IRA) Sprint Car feature at Wilmot Raceway in eight years on Saturday.
Neitzel overtook early race leader Jeremy Schultz of Beaver Dam on the eighth lap of the non-stop main, pulling away through lapped traffic en route to his second IRA win in as many nights having won on June 11 in Hartford, Michigan.
IRA point leader Jake Blackhurst of Hanna City, IL caught Schultz on the final circuit for runner-up with Schultz coming across third. Mike Reinke of Howards Grove was fourth and Blake Nimee of Oswego, IL fifth.
Caledonia's Chris Carlson came from last starting spot in the field due to mechanical problems, but came through to take his sixth 20-lap modified feature win of the season. Carlson, who has won every 2021 main event at Wilmot, worked past early race leader Mike Simons of Genoa City on the restart following a caution with 11 laps remaining. Eagle's Steve Mueller came on to take second. Sheboygan's Joel Seegert third. Genoa City's Nick Simons fourth. West Allis Bart Sievert fifth.
"We couldn't keep the motor running, so we had to get pushed to start the feature which put us, by rule, in the back of the field," said Carlson. "We'll have to see what is going on with the motor. This is a great win because it's my dad's birthday, so this is for him."
Trevor's Chris Dodd headed up the field every lap of the 20-lap Autometer-Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprints feature scoring his second Wilmot main event win in a row. Allen Hafford of Beach Park, IL was second. Kansasville's Ryan Marshall third. Bristol's Chris Klemko fourth. Clayton Rossmann of Wadsworth, IL fifth.
"The car was really dialed in," said Dodd. "I have to thank my great crew, sponsors, and everyone who supports this team."
Nick Petska of Spring Grove, IL won his second 20-lap IRA Lightning Sprints feature of the season at Wilmot. Petska overtook early race leader Nick Sheridan of Fox Lake, IL on the restart following a caution with 11 laps to go. Pleasant Prarie's Mike Neau, starting tenth, came on strong at the finish to take runner-up. Ron Brannam of Barrington, IL was third. C.J. Malleug of Johnsburg, IL fourth. Oak Creek's Mark Heinert fifth.
"Nick (Sheridan) was strong in his first night out," said Petska. "I didn't know where anyone was but I knew I needed to keep running hard. It's great for our team to finish one-two(Both cars are owned by Larry Neau)."
Wilmot Raceway hosts Family Night June 18 featuring Wingless Sprints, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with on track activity at 5:45 and racing slated for 6:30 p.m. Grandstand admission is $15.00 for ages 12 and over with ages 11 and under admitted free.
For updated information phone the trackside raceline 262-862-2090, or check the official website wilmotraceway.com or the track's Facebook page.
Wilmot Raceway will host a Monster Truck Show Saturday evening, June 19 and Sunday afternoon, June 20. For information go to the Monster Truck Throwdown Facebook Page.