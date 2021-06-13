RACING: Beaver Dam's Neitzel wins big at Wilmot Raceway

WILMOT — Beaver Dam's Scott Neitzel captured his first 30-lap Bumper to Bumper Interstates Racing Association(IRA) Sprint Car feature at Wilmot Raceway in eight years on Saturday.

Neitzel overtook early race leader Jeremy Schultz of Beaver Dam on the eighth lap of the non-stop main, pulling away through lapped traffic en route to his second IRA win in as many nights having won on June 11 in Hartford, Michigan.

IRA point leader Jake Blackhurst of Hanna City, IL caught Schultz on the final circuit for runner-up with Schultz coming across third. Mike Reinke of Howards Grove was fourth and Blake Nimee of Oswego, IL fifth.

Caledonia's Chris Carlson came from last starting spot in the field due to mechanical problems, but came through to take his sixth 20-lap modified feature win of the season. Carlson, who has won every 2021 main event at Wilmot, worked past early race leader Mike Simons of Genoa City on the restart following a caution with 11 laps remaining. Eagle's Steve Mueller came on to take second. Sheboygan's Joel Seegert third. Genoa City's Nick Simons fourth. West Allis Bart Sievert fifth.