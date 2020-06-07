WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Brad Sweet sweeps doubleheader at Beaver Dam Raceway

Haudenschild took the lead on the first lap, leaving Shane Stewart in second and Sweet in third. His Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing car was in a different league than everyone else. Even with having to wrestle lap traffic, Haudenschild had about a straightaway lead by Lap 10.

Sweet moved by Stewart on Lap 11 for second and then looked to run down Haudenschild. His NAPA Auto Parts #49 cut into Haudenschild’s lead a little every lap but never enough to put him on a trajectory toward victory. That didn’t stop him from trying, though.

Haudenschild ran the bottom, making consistent and smooth laps. However, with 11 laps to go, he got sideways in Turn 4, almost coming to a stop. By the time to straightened out his car and made it to the front stretch, Sweet was on his bumper.

The two battled side by side in the closing laps until Sweet built a strong enough run to launch around the outside of Haudenschild off Turn 4 with the white flag in front of them. With another clean lap around the top of the track and a little help from a lap car blocking Haudenschild’s lane, Sweet drove away with the win.