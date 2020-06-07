WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Brad Sweet sweeps doubleheader at Beaver Dam Raceway

Brad Sweet spent years watching 10-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion Donny Schatz drive away from him and dominate races.
The roles reversed Saturday night at Beaver Dam Raceway.
“The Big Cat” turned the 1/3-mile track his personal playground for the weekend. He thrilled fans with a last lap pass on Sheldon Haudenschild to win Friday night and then dominated the 40-lap Feature on Saturday to sweep the weekend and take home $16,000 in winnings between the two nights. He led the final 30 laps, lapped up to 10th place and beat Schatz to the line by close to two seconds.
“You don’t know how many times I’d lead a race until 25-30 laps in and he’d (Schatz) go driving by me,” Sweet said after getting a congratulatory handshake from Schatz. “I wouldn’t call him a mentor because he didn’t tell me his secrets, but years and years of studying him is why we’re standing here. I feel like we got a little bit of an edge right now. He’s going to push his team and we’re going to push our team. It’s going to be a heck of a battle this year.”
Sweet’s teammate and car owner Kasey Kahne had one of his best performances of the year, stealing the lead from polesitter Shane Stewart on the opening lap and holding it for the next 10. After Sweet passed him for the lead on Lap 11, he maintained a top-five for the majority of race before fading to ninth.
With the lead in hand, Sweet was untouchable in his Kasey Kahne Racing NAPA Auto Parts #49. His closest competitor was second-place Logan Schuchart, who he gapped by 3.5 seconds before a caution with eight laps to go. On the restart, Schuchart stayed in tow with Sweet before jumping the cushion in Turn 4 and hitting the wall. Schatz then moved into the runner-up spot to take his turn at Sweet.
On the final restart with three laps to go, Sweet spun his tires exiting Turn 4. Knowing Schatz would attack, Sweet stayed low down the front stretch to deny Schatz a lane underneath him. When they got to Turn 1, Sweet went high and Schatz dove low, edging his nose ahead of Sweet. However, Sweet had the better momentum off the corner and launched ahead of Schatz’s CARQUEST Auto Parts #15.
Sweet was then on cruise control with what he called his best car of the year and claimed his fourth win this season – third win in a row at Beaver Dam.
“We’re just here to win races,” said Sweet, of Grass Valley, CA. “When we’re standing here (in Victory Lane) we’re doing our job. I know everybody is working hard on our race team to get better. As the car gets better, we’re going to keep clicking these wins off. We were better tonight than we were last night. Eric (Prutzman, crew chief) keeps fine tuning on this thing. It really came to life about halfway through the race. I was just cruising really. When I get cars like that, it makes my job easy.”
Schatz’s second-place finish was his fourth top-five in a row with his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing team. And while he’d rather be one spot better, he acknowledged that some nights you’re just going to finish second – especially when you have to compete against Sweet.
“They’ve had a good target to chance for a while,” said Schatz, of Fargo, ND. “It’s time to move that bar again… It is what it is. This is a humbling sport. It’s a humbling game. We’re not hanging our heads. Some nights you’re going to run second. There’s a lot of nights you’re going to run second to that (#49 KKR) car. We just keep digging. That’s what it takes. There’s not been a lot of racing this year. At least we’re getting back going and glad to see people in the stands. That makes this all worth it.”
David Gravel rounded out the podium. Haudenschild had an impressive run from 16th to fourth – earning the KSE Racing Hard Charger award. And Shane Stewart finished fifth – his fifth top-five finish in a row, moving him to fourth in points.
With Schuchart finishing 21st, Sweet reclaimed the points lead – now 28 points ahead of Schatz, who also moved past Schuchart into second. Schuchart fell to third, 36 points behind Sweet.
Sweet starts off with victory on Friday
With 11 laps to go, reigning champion Brad Sweet couldn’t throw a stone far enough to reach leader Sheldon Haudenschild. The next lap, he could just about reach out and touch him.
A slip up in Turn 4 at Beaver Dam Raceway Friday night by Haudenschild allowed Sweet to grab hold and never let go. He went wherever the NOS Energy Drink #17 wasn’t, looking for an opening to victory.
He found it around the outside of Haudenschild with the white flag in the air. And once he found it, the reigning champion charged his way to his third World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series win of 2020 and third at Beaver Dam Raceway – also his second in a row at the 1/3-mile track.
“I tried to drive it as hard as I could to get to him (Haudenschild),” said Sweet as he tried to catch his breath in Victory Lane. “It’s hard sometimes to know where to go in lap traffic. Hats off to the team. They had a really good race car tonight. But the NAPA Auto Parts guys keep digging. Last weekend was a tough weekend on us, but we still came out with two decent finishes. It’s nice to be back on top. That’s where this team belongs.”
Sweet showcased the poise of a champion last weekend at Lake Ozark Speedway after he got put into the wall and flipped. If there was any stress, he didn’t show it. He had to use a rare provisional to start the Feature and charged from 25th to eighth. The next night, he finished third. He and his Kasey Kahne Racing team carried that momentum into the doubleheader weekend at Beaver Dam.
The Grass Valley, CA driver won the first Team Drydene Heat Race of the night and then went on to start third in the 30-lap Feature.
Haudenschild took the lead on the first lap, leaving Shane Stewart in second and Sweet in third. His Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing car was in a different league than everyone else. Even with having to wrestle lap traffic, Haudenschild had about a straightaway lead by Lap 10.
Sweet moved by Stewart on Lap 11 for second and then looked to run down Haudenschild. His NAPA Auto Parts #49 cut into Haudenschild’s lead a little every lap but never enough to put him on a trajectory toward victory. That didn’t stop him from trying, though.
Haudenschild ran the bottom, making consistent and smooth laps. However, with 11 laps to go, he got sideways in Turn 4, almost coming to a stop. By the time to straightened out his car and made it to the front stretch, Sweet was on his bumper.
The two battled side by side in the closing laps until Sweet built a strong enough run to launch around the outside of Haudenschild off Turn 4 with the white flag in front of them. With another clean lap around the top of the track and a little help from a lap car blocking Haudenschild’s lane, Sweet drove away with the win.
“Sometimes we set these cars up to be fast for the last 10 laps and you have to try and maintain the first 10,” Sweet said. “We were probably a little too tight in the first 10, but it did come to life there. Never give up. I didn’t think for one second I wasn’t going to win. At least didn’t stop trying and settle for second. You never know what can happen in racing… Anyway, we’re happy to get the win and happy to be racing in front of fans.”
Haudenschild had to settle for a runner-up finish – his third top-five of the year – but was motivated by the car his team gave him.
“Ah, man, definitely a really good race car,” said Haudenschild, of Wooster, OH. “Kyle, Nicholas, Drew, they’ve been working their butts off to give me great race cars and getting me starting up front. Putting me in position to battle for these wins. I feel like I ran a good race. Just should have moved around a little bit.”
Rounding out the podium was current points leader Logan Schuchart, of Hanover, PA – his eighth top-five finish in nine starts this year (the most of all drivers). He now has a six-point lead over Sweet and a 30-point lead over third-place 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz, who finished fourth.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
