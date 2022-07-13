Of MLB All-Star game memories, the 1967 marathon stands the test of time

Major League Baseball's All-Star Game has stood the test of time, debuting in 1933 and becoming a near-annual event.

This year's event takes place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

From 1959-62 there were actually two All-Star games per season, and aside from the recent COVID-19 pandemic, only once was the game canceled. That occurred in 1945 as a result of national restrictions relating to WWII.

In the initial 1933 encounter between the National and American leagues, played in Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois, the AL won 4-2. The game's big blow was appropriately delivered by the game's "Big Bam," Babe Ruth, whose two-run homer in the third inning put the AL up 3-0, instantly becoming one of my father's treasured childhood memories.

Over the course of my own life, I have collected my share of All-Star game memories. I have attended eight All-Star games. The first came in 1960 at Yankee Stadium, the second of two played that year.

Then there were two in Cincinnati, two more in Chicago, another in New York, this time at Shea Stadium, and two in Milwaukee, my favorite of these taking place in 1975 at the old County Stadium. But in spite of all the games I attended, my all-time favorite was watched on television.

In 1967, the All-Star Game was an all-nighter, lasting 15 innings before the NL squeezed out a 2-1 win at Anaheim Stadium in California. All the runs scored were by solo home runs, each struck by a third baseman.

Richie "Dick" Allen of the Philadelphia Phillies knocked out the first homer in the top of the second to give the NL a 1-0 lead. Then in the bottom of the sixth, the AL's Brooks Robinson of the Baltimore Orioles belted the second to tie it up 1-1. Much later, in the top of the 15th, Tony Perez of the Cincinnati Reds hit the game-winning home run.

With a glimpse of future glory, in the bottom of the 15th a young, baby faced rookie hurler whose name was largely unknown outside of New York, strode confidently to the mound, tasked by his manager to close out this marathon match. This he did in grand style, retiring the side in order.

Veteran pitcher Don Drysdale was credited with the win while the "rook," a youngster named Tom Seaver, picked up the save.

As things turned out, the 1967 Midsummer Classic was and still is, the longest in MLB history.

Bleary eyed I sat enthralled, watching every minute of it, alternately snatching food and racing to the bathroom during commercial breaks on TV. I don't remember the time when it ended, but I do know it was well past midnight. To this day it remains the greatest All-Star game I've ever seen.

Who knows, perhaps the 2022 MLB All-Star Game will rival or even surpass the '67 Classic. You never can tell. One thing is for certain: This year's contest is sure to contain its share of memorably moments, moments that will become indelibly pressed upon the minds of those who sit enthralled.

Enjoy the moment everyone.