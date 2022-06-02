How 7 athletes from Beaver Dam, Sun Prairie prepare for bocce ball in 2022 Special Olympics

FALL RIVER — Jaime Jenks has participated in multiple Special Olympics sporting events including track and field, basketball skills and team as well as bowling over the last 10 years.

However, a couple of years ago Jenks, who is from Sun Prairie, picked up bocce ball and joined a team in Beaver Dam. Fast forward to now, she and six other athletes were selected to participate in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

“I’m nervous and excited, but I have to keep my nerves down because I’ve got really bad anxiety,” Jenks said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I’m hoping once I get down there that my teammates will be depending on me. I like to get everybody going as far as being goofy and make everybody feel comfortable. Hopefully with that, it helps me.”

Over 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will participate in the games.

Malinda Fuerstenau and Del Yegis are unified players and will be competing in doubles and team bocce ball events with Malinda’s sister Jennifer Fuerstenau and Del’s son Eric Yerges. They will join Jenks, Brian Schuster and Allen Lynard in representing Wisconsin as they will participate in a sendoff in Beaver Dam at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Park Village Shopping Center lot before leaving for another sendoff at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The USA Games take place June 5-12.

“They’re all very competitive,” Malinda Fuerstenau said. “They all know bocce. They all know what they need to do to win. They’re all really competitive.”

Besides Jenks, the rest of her teammates are experienced bocce ball players, however a few of them haven’t participated in the Special Olympics before. They practice together one time a week at Fall River High School’s football field.

“I’m looking forward to going for the first time,” Lynard said. “I’m looking forward to making new friends and meeting the ambassadors.”

Last September, Malinda said the athletes participated in a two-day selection camp in Oshkosh where the two unified doubles teams had to compete with one other couple. There were five males and 17 females competing for four male and four female slots.

“They get drawn out of a hat is what they did. At the camp they go through the training camp stuff and they watch you to see how you handle things away from home, and make sure you can handle the trip,” Malinda Fuerstenau said.

All seven athletes participated in another two-day camp in Oshkosh where they got all the gear they would need for the 2022 USA Games.

To prepare for the trip, Malinda said all athletes had to finish the Athlete Leadership workshop using Global Messenger through the Special Olympics.

Malinda said her sister and the other athletes got out of their shells because of this and are “more outgoing.”

Now all of them are ready to go to Florida to participate.

“That’s the biggest one,” Jenks said of having a good time competing. “That’s what we’ve always been told, is to go out there and have a good time. I mean, yeah sure everyone wants to win a gold. That’s always the one that’s one on top of everybody’s list.”

Jenks has also gained confidence through a Special Olympics leadership group.

“They have brought confidence in me because I’ve been told all my life that you can’t do things,” Jenks said. “I’ve shown everybody that no matter what I’ll still do it. You can’t tell me I can’t do something because I’ll do it anyways. I’ll show you up on it whether it’s 100% where I could win the gold kind of thing. I don’t care, I’m going out there and having a good time.”

