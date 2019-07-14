The Baraboo Riptide youth swim team won 16 of the 18 relay events on the way to Saturday's 460-180 win at Mazomanie.
The Riptide earned a 246-84 win in the girls meet, while the Baraboo boys outscored Mazomanie 214-96.
Baraboo led from the opening event, as Maddison Litscher, Gianna Stuczynski, Abrianna Gehrke and Molly Holiday won the girls 8-and-under 100-meter medley relay in 2 minutes, 1.75 seconds.
The medley relays continued to go Baraboo's way. Rachel Wegner, Katrina Voronecky, Maggie Holiday and Makennah Peterson won the girls 9-10 200 medley relay (3:17.52); Rexton Borota, Colton Klongland, Isaac Stelzer and Noah Hess won the boys 9-10 200 medley relay (3:26.38); Kennedy Klongland, McKenzie Stute, Karlie Wegner and Ava Ruefer won the girls 11-12 200 medley relay (2:34.19); Alekz Makowski, Nathan Gneiser, Logan Bradley and Jake Orkfritz won the boys 11-12 200 medley relay; Anna Balfanz, Rachel Laux, Isabella Stout and Clare Stuczynski won the girls 13-14 200 medley relay (2:24.22); Derek Gehin, Ryan Reuter, Luke Statz and Michael Barahona won the boys 13-14 200 medley relay (2:29.83); and Jake Lemke, Jacob Laux, Luke Stelling and Mitchell Hamm won the boys 15-18 200 medley relay (2:08.83).
It was more of the same in the freestyle relays, as Baraboo won in eight of the nine divisions. Abrianna Gehrke, Maddison Litscher, Molly Holiday and Gianna Stuczynski won the girls 8-and-under 100 freestyle relay (1:43.59); Makennah Peterson, Grace Carter, Katrina Voronecky and Maggie Holiday won the girls 9-10 200 freestyle relay (2:58.59); Colton Klongland, William Stelling, Caleb Nault and Isaac Stelzer won the boys 9-10 200 freestyle relay (3:04.50); Kennedy Klongland, Ava Ruefer, Karlie Wegner and McKenzie Stute won the girls 11-12 200 freestyle relay (2:22.15); Jake Orkfritz, Nathan Gneiser, Alekz Makowski and Logan Bradley won the boys 11-12 200 freestyle relay (2:38.27); Rachel Laux, Clare Stuczynski, Isabella Stout and Anna Balfanz won the girls 13-14 200 freestyle relay (2:10.26); Luke Statz, Michael Barahona, Ryan Reuter and Derek Gehin won the boys 13-14 200 freestyle relay (2:08.70); and Mitchell Hamm, Jake Lemke, Jacob Laux and Luke Stelling won the boys 15-18 200 freestyle relay (1:54.53).
Baraboo also controlled the individual events, including sweeping the top-three spots in eight different events.
Anna Balfanz (:30.45), Nadine Klaetsch (:33.89) and Anya Burress (:39.71) took first through third in the girls 13-14 50 freestyle; Balfanz (:34.94), Isabella Stout (:40.08) and Clare Stuczynski (:40.25) swept the girls 13-14 50 backstroke; Gianna Stuczynski (:25.01), Molly Holiday (:27.72) and Emmylou Klink (:28.34) swept the girls 8-and-under 25 backstroke; Gianna Stuczynski (:32.76), Maddison Litscher (:34.83) and Hadley Porter (:36.34) swept the girls 8-and-under 25 breaststroke; Rexton Borota (1:45.15), William Stelling (1:50.76) and Noah Hess (2:07.01) swept the boys 9-10 100 freestyle; Kennedy Klongland (:39.32), Karlie Wegner (:43.32) and Sophia Misna (:54.83) swept the girls 11-12 50 butterfly; Isabella Stout (:36.22), Hallie Kepple (:41.02) and Nadine Klaetsch (:42.72) swept the girls 13-14 50 butterfly; and Abrianna Gehrke (:32.03), Hadley Porter (:33.94) and Maddison Litscher (:35.50) swept the girls 8-and-under 25 butterfly.
The Riptide will return home Saturday for a dual against Wisconsin Dells.
