The Baraboo summer swim team put a cap on the season over the weekend, finishing fifth at the Tri-County Conference meet the Riptide hosted on Saturday and Sunday.
The Riptide scored 1,446.5 points at the conference meet, taking fifth out of eight teams at Jack Young Middle School. Sun Prairie scored 2,803.5 points to take home the conference title, followed by Cross Plains (2,685), Sauk Prairie (1,652), Mount Horeb (1,650.5), Baraboo (1,446.5), Spring Green (1,380.5), Mazomanie (766) and Wisconsin Dells (759).
The Baraboo girls took fourth place, scoring 819 points to finish behind Sun Prairie (1,571.5), Cross Plains (1,244) and Sauk Prairie (864).
McKenzie Stute won Baraboo's only individual title of the day. She touched the wall in 35.26 seconds to win the 50-yard breaststroke in the girls 11-12 age group. Stute also took fourth in the 100 individual medley (1:08.52).
Stute was also part of the team that claimed the title in the 200 medley relay. The quartet of Stute, Kennedy Klongland, Karlie Wegner and Ophelia Swallen won in 2:08.67, while also using a time of 2:00.81 to take third in the 200 freestyle relay.
Wegner also took third in the 50 butterfly (:31.26), while she was sixth in the 50 freestyle (:30.10). Klongland (:30.72) was eighth in the 50 free and added a seventh-place finish in the 50 backstroke (:33.97).
Mattie Letendre, Natalie Gneiser, Kirby Tock and Naomi Pelland won the 15-18 200 medley relay in 1:54.15, chasing down Mount Horeb in a thrilling finish. Letendre (:26.78) and Tock (:27.12) also took third and sixth in the 50 butterfly, while Letendre took fourth in the 50 backstroke (:28.57), Gneiser (:31.76) and Ellie Hennessy (:33.40) took third and eighth in the 50 breaststroke, and Gneiser (1:03.10) and Tock (1:05.12) took fourth and seventh in the 100 IM.
Other scoring finishes for the Baraboo girls came from:
- Anna Balfanz in the 13-14 50 backstroke (third, :29.37) and 200 freestyle (sixth, 2:11.56);
- Maggie Holiday in the 9-10 100 IM (third, 1:23.97) and 50 freestyle (fourth, :35.59);
- Gianna Stuczynski in the 8-and-under 25 backstroke (fourth, :22.99) and 25 breaststroke (eighth, :25.92);
- Rachel Laux in the 13-14 50 breaststroke (fifth, :33.91);
- Isabella Stout in the 13-14 50 butterfly (seventh, :30.42);
- Bella Brown in the 11-12 50 breaststroke (eighth, :39.13);
- Makennah Peterson in the 9-10 50 backstroke (eighth, :42.31).
The Riptide girls finished in the top five of six more relay events:
- Balfanz, Laux, Stout and Clare Stuczynski in the 13-14 200 freestyle relay (second, 1:49.26) and 200 medley relay (fourth, 2:00.32);
- Rachel Wegner, Peterson, Maggie Holiday and Katrina Voronecky in the 9-10 200 medley relay (third, 2:40.53) and 200 freestyle relay (third, 2:28.72);
- Abrianna Gehrke, Maddison Litscher, Molly Holiday and Gianna Stuczynski in the 8-and-under 100 freestyle relay (fourth, 1:25.43);
- Nadine Klaetsch, Abbey Vick, Bianca Brown and Hallie Kepple in the 13-14 200 freestyle relay (fifth, 2:06.94).
Baraboo boys finish sixth
On the boys' side, the Riptide scored 627.5 points to take sixth while Cross Plains placed first with 1,441 points.
Baraboo's best showing in the boys meet was a pair of runner-up finishes in the 11-12 age group. Jake Orkfritz, Nathan Gneiser, Alekz Makowski and Logan Bradley took second in the 200 medley relay (2:23.30), while the same group touched the wall in 2:07.60 to take second in the 200 freestyle relay.
Ryan Reuter, Brady Henry, Luke Statz and Derek Gehin added a third-place finish in the 13-14 200 medley relay (2:02.09), while Henry, Gabe Shepherd, Statz and Gehin took third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.53). Rexton Borota, Colton Klongland, Isaac Stelzer and Carsen Ledger took fourth in the 9-10 200 medley relay (2:57.22) and 200 freestyle relay (2:33.66). Jakob Lemke, Jacob Laux, Luke Stelling and Mitchell Hamm took fifth in the 15-18 200 medley relay (1:46.31).
The following Baraboo boys also finished in the top eight to score points in their events:
- Laux in the 15-18 50 breaststroke (third, :28.03) and the 100 IM (fourth, :56.64);
- Stelzer in the 9-10 50 butterfly (third, :38.39) and the 50 freestyle (fourth, :33.17);
- Bradley in the 11-12 50 butterfly (third, :32.78) and the 100 IM (sixth, 1:17.77);
- Orkfritz in the 11-12 50 freestyle (fifth, :29.93) and the 100 freestyle (fifth, 1:09.80);
- Henry (fourth, :33.78) and Shepherd (eighth, :35.03) in the 13-14 50 breaststroke;
- Shepherd in the 13-14 200 freestyle (fifth, 2:11.04);
- Statz (fourth, :29.01) and Gehin (sixth, :29.51) in the 13-14 50 butterfly;
- Statz in the 100 IM (seventh, 1:08.42);
- Nicholas Gneiser in the 8-and-under 25 backstroke (fifth, :23.14);
- Alekz Makowski in the 11-12 50 backstroke (fifth, :37.02);
- Reuter in the 13-14 50 backstroke (sixth, :33.30).
