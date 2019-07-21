The Baraboo Riptide youth swim team topped Wisconsin Dells in Saturday’s dual at the Baraboo Outdoor Pool.
The Riptide were strong in the relays, but took control by dominating the individual events.
Three Baraboo swimmers raced to the wall in the girls 11-12 50-meter freestyle. Kennedy Klongland won the event in 29.14 seconds, while Karlie Wegner and Ophelia Swallen both touched the wall in 30.14 to tie for second.
Baraboo also swept a pair of 100 individual medley events. Luke Statz (1:09.24), Ryan Reuter (1:12.29) and Michael Barahona (1:13.72) swept the event in the boys 13-14 age group, while Natalie Gneiser (1:03.82), Kirby Tock (1:07.18) and Meghan Reuter (1:16.08) led the way in the girls 15-18 age group.
Makennah Peterson (43.04), Josie Brescia (57.41) and Emily Hansen (1:03.23) swept the top-three spots in the girls 9-10 50 backstroke.
Luke Stelling won the boys 15-18 50 butterfly in 26.74, just ahead of teammates Jacob Laux (27.03) and Ben Beal (30.62). Isaac Stelzer (43.53), Rexton Borota (55.46) and William Stelling (1:04.62) swept the boys 9-10 50 butterfly, while Karlie Wegner (33.64), Ophelia Swallen (34.07) and Kennedy Klongland (34.20) swept the girls 11-12 50 butterfly; and Logan Bradley (36.13), Siarhei Kandrykinski (39.19) and Simon Stuczynski (48.76) swept the boys 11-12 50 butterfly.
Isaac Stelzer (34.66) and Carsen Ledger (39.95) took first and second, respectively, in the boys 9-10 50 freestyle, while Colton Klongland (46.50) and Asher Kamla (48.96) led the field in the boys 9-10 50 backstroke; Maggie Holiday (1:25.55) and Katrina Voronecky (1:38.31) led the way in the girls 9-10 100 IM; Colton Klongland (1:37.54) and William Stelling (1:57.70) took first and second, respectively, in the boys 9-10 100 IM; Rexton Borota (52.01) and Heath Robson Leach (58.02) led the way in the boys 9-10 50 breaststroke; McKenzie Stute (35.17) and Bella Brown (38.59) led the girls 11-12 50 breaststroke; Natalie Gneiser (33.08) and Ellie Hennessy (35.15) led the way in the girls 15-18 50 breaststroke; Naomi Pelland (2:11.82) and Kyra Hess (2:34.29) led the way in the girls 15-18 200 freestyle; Seth Hittman (2:07.03) and Jakob Lemke (2:10.51) took first and second, respectively, in the boys 15-18 200 freestyle; Maggie Holiday (42.60) and Makennah Peterson (43.54) led the way in the girls 9-10 50 butterfly.
Other first-place finishes for Baraboo came from Isabella Stout in the girls 13-14 50 breaststroke (35.71) and 50 butterfly (31.18); Gabe Shepherd in the boys 13-14 200 freestyle (2:12.28) and 50 breaststroke (36.64); Rachel Wegner in the girls 9-10 50 freestyle (39.43) and 100 freestyle (1:26.79); Anna Balfanz in the girls 13-14 200 freestyle (2:12.96) and 50 backstroke (29.10); Nathan Gneiser in the boys 11-12 50 freestyle (33.82); Rachel Laux in the girls 13-14 50 freestyle (28.07); Michael Barahona in the boys 13-14 50 freestyle (28.88); Naomi Pelland in the girls 15-18 50 freestyle (26.76); Mitchell Hamm in the boys 15-18 50 freestyle (23.74); Maddison Litscher in the girls 8-and-under 25 backstroke (22.95); Gavin Bradley in the boys 8-and-under 25 backstroke (23.72); Alekz Makowski in the boys 11-12 50 backstroke (39.04); Ryan Reuter in the boys 13-14 50 backstroke (33.58); McKenzie Stute in the girls 11-12 100 IM (1:12.15); Logan Bradley in the boys 11-12 100 IM (1:19.73); Gianna Stuczynski in the girls 8-and-under 25 breaststroke (23.13); Jacob Laux in the boys 15-18 50 breaststroke (29.23); Luke Statz in the boys 13-14 50 butterfly (31.23), Kirby Tock in the girls 15-18 50 butterfly (28.83); and Molly Holiday in the girls 8-and-under 25 freestyle (16.99).
Saturday was the final dual meet of the season for the Riptide, who will compete in Tuesday’s Tri-County Conference Invitational at Mount Horeb. The conference meet will be held Saturday and Sunday in Wisconsin Dells.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)