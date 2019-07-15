The Sauk Prairie Pool Sharks youth swim team was on the wrong end of Saturday's home dual meet against Sun Prairie.
The Pool Sharks suffered a 458-192 loss, as they were outscored 195-124 in the boys meet and 263-68 in the girls meet.
Sauk Prairie's first win of the night came in the eighth event. The quartet of Nick Dunnum, Jack Boerger, Gage Ranzenberger and Austin Kaukl touched the wall in 2 minutes, 29.09 seconds to win the 200-meter medley relay in the boys 13-14 age group.
Kassandra Miller, Giulia Brickl, Grace Orr and Grace Williams added a first-place finish in the girls 15-18 200 medley relay (2:19.53).
The Pool Sharks also won two freestyle relays. Clay Hutchins, Jeremiah Gregg, Cameron Birkett and Joshua Gregg won the boys 8-and-under 100 freestyle relay (2:03.72), while Sam Beattie, Adam Stecker, Jake Guentherman and Desmon Sachtjen won the boys 15-18 200 freestyle relay (1:45.94).
Sachtjen, who will join the swim team at the University of Minnesota this fail, also won the 50 backstroke (:28.27) and 50 butterfly (:26.53).
Kaylee Oleson brought home three individual titles in the girls 11-12 age group, winning the 50 backstroke (:35.06), the 100 individual medley (1:16.64) and the 100 freestyle (1:08.58).
Sauk Prairie swept the top three spots in one event Saturday, when the trio of Kaukl (:38.12), Dunnum (:38.14) and Ranzenberger (:40.81) led the field in the boys 13-14 50 backstroke.
Birkett (:27.28) and Aaron Nogueira (:27.94) took first and second, respectively, in the boys 8-and-under 25 freestyle, while Donovan Wuerger (:36.76) and Hutchins (:40.44) led the way in the boys 8-and-under 25 breaststroke; Ethan Goodman (:36.33) and Caleb Gregg (:37.64) led the field in the boys 9-10 50 freestyle; and Cora Dunnum (:34.83) and Miller (:34.69) touched the wall first in the girls 15-18 50 backstroke.
Other first-place finishes for Sauk Prairie came from Joshua Gregg in the boys 8-and-under 25 backstroke (:24.71) and 50 freestyle (:48.58); Savannah Acker in the girls 13-14 100 IM (1:12.83) and 50 butterfly (:31.53); Caleb Gregg in the boys 9-10 50 breaststroke (:50.01); Ethan Goodman in the boys 9-10 100 freestyle (1:25.94); Anthony Rosario in the boys 11-12 100 freestyle (1:16.70); Boerger in the boys 13-14 200 freestyle (2:31.77) and Charlotte Gregg in the girls 9-10 50 breaststroke (:49.51).
The Pool Sharks will return to the water Saturday at Mount Horeb.
