The Sauk Prairie Pool Sharks summer swim team suffered a 413-235 loss at Mount Horeb on Saturday in the final dual meet of the season.
The Pool Sharks won just 25 of the 78 events as they were outscored 220-111 in the girls’ meet and 193-124 in the boys’ meet.
Sauk Prairie was strong in the girls’ 13-14 age group, including Savannah Acker taking first in a trio of events. Acker won the 200-meter freestyle in 2 minutes, 14.20 seconds, while Acker (:33.17), Emily Vande Hey (:37.40) and Catherine Gregg (:42.00) swept the 50 backstroke, and Acker (:38.81) and Amelia Hunter (:39.17) took first and second, respectively, in the 50 breaststroke.
The group also teamed up to win both of their relay events. Gregg, Vande Hey, Carly Schroeder and Riley Talmage claimed the girls 13-14 200 freestyle relay in 2:39.04, while Acker, Hunter, Talmage and Vande Hey won the 200 medley relay in 2:15.43.
Sauk Prairie’s Kaylee Oleson and Caleb Gregg also won three individual events. Oleson took first in the girls 11-12 50 freestyle (:30.79), 100 individual medley (1:13.85) and 50 butterfly (:33.39), while Gregg won the boys 9-10 50 backstroke (:44.71), 50 breaststroke (:47.61) and 50 butterfly (:47.59). Cy Welch added a second-place finish in the 50 butterfly.
Max Fuller (1:43.79), Max Schroeder (1:47.64) and Jacob Allen (2:09.39) swept the boys 9-10 100 freestyle, while Charlotte Gregg (:47.61) and Adelyn Kopp (:48.90) took first and second, respectively, in the girls 9-10 50 breaststroke.
Other first-place finishes for Sauk Prairie came from Cameron Birkett in the boys 8-and-under 25 freestyle (:26.22); Alana Hopp in the girls 8-and-under 25 breaststroke (:24.35); Joshua Gregg in the boys 8-and-under 25 breaststroke (:25.89); Jack Boerger in the boys 13-14 200 freestyle (2:29.49); Katie Frey in the girls 9-10 50 butterfly (:47.71); and Anthony Rosario in the boys 11-12 50 butterfly (:42.26).
The Pool Sharks won six relay events on the day. Zach Guentherman, Jake Guentherman, Adam Stecker and Sam Beattie won the boys 15-18 200 medley relay (2:03.73); Basil Welch, Donovan Wuerger, Cameron Birkett and Joshua Gregg won the boys 8-and-under 100 freestyle relay (1:39.13); Addisyn Ranzenberger, Liesl Judge, Jade Reeves and Emerson Drew won the girls 11-12 200 freestyle relay (2:43.22); Jason King, Jacob Klein, Adam Kaukl and Anthony Rosario won the boys 11-12 200 freestyle relay (2:41.64); and Phillip Geiselman, Sam Juckett, Brayton Fandrich and Casey Vande Hey won the boys 15-18 200 freestyle relay (2:38.38).
The Tri-County Conference meet will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Baraboo Indoor Pool.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)