The Sauk Prairie summer swim team finished the season in the top half of the Tri-County Conference.
The Pool Sharks scored 1,652 points at the conference meet, taking third out of eight teams at the two-day meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. Sun Prairie scored 2,803.5 points to take home the conference title, followed by Cross Plains (2,685), Sauk Prairie (1,652), Mount Horeb (1,650.5), Baraboo (1,446.5), Spring Green (1,380.5), Mazomanie (766) and Wisconsin Dells (759).
The Sauk Prairie girls took third place, scoring 864 points to trail only Prairie (1,571.5) and Cross Plains (1,244).
Kaylee Oleson won a trio of events in the 11-12 age group. Oleson touched the wall in 1 minutes, 5.35 seconds to claim the 100-yard individual medley, while she won the 100 freestyle in :57.70 and the 50 butterfly in :29.31. Ava Flanagan added eighth-place finishes in the 100 freestyle (1:07.23) and 50 butterfly (:34.12).
Savannah Acker put together three top-three finishes in the 13-14 age group. She won the 50-yard backstroke in :28.45, while taking second in the 100 IM (1:03.80) and third in the 200 freestyle (2:02.83). Acker also teamed up with Amelia Hunter, Riley Talmage and Emily Vande Hey to win the 200 medley relay in 1:57.27. Talmage added a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:10.36).
Charlotte Gregg (:42.84) and Adelyn Kopp (:43.61) took second and third, respectively, in the 9-10 50 breaststroke, while Alana Kopp (:22.24) and Vanessa Palmer (:25.00) placed second and seventh, respectively, in the 8-and-under 25 breaststroke; and Alyssa Himebauch (:16.97) and Alana Kopp (:17.74) took sixth and eighth, respectively, in the 8-and-under 25 freestyle.
Other top-eight finishes for Sauk Prairie came from Amelia Hunter in the 13-14 50 breaststroke (fourth, :33.33) and 50 freestyle (seventh, :27.13); Riley Talmage (seventh, 1:08.28) and Hunter (eighth, 1:09.24) in the 13-14 100 IM; Talmage in the 50 butterfly (fifth, :29.77); Katie Frey in the 9-10 100 IM (sixth, 1:29.78) and 50 butterfly (seventh, :39.26); Kassandra Miller in the 50 backstroke (fifth, :29.34) and 200 freestyle (eighth, 2:03.40); Miller (sixth, :25.96) and Ashley Pape (eighth, :26.45) in the 15-18 50 freestyle; Christine Gregg in the 8-and-under 25 backstroke (fifth, :23.32); Himebauch in the 8-and-under 50 freestyle (fifth, :39.87); Allison Herbrand in the 8-and-under 25 butterfly (fifth, :21.47); Giulia Brickl in the 15-18 50 breaststroke (seventh, :33.35); and Grace Williams in the 15-18 50 butterfly (eighth, :28.81).
Himebauch, Vanessa Palmer, Herbrand and Alana Kopp added a runner-up finish in the 8-and-under 100 medley relay (1:25.13), while Himebauch, Christine Gregg, Herbrand and Kopp placed second in the 100 freestyle relay (1:19.19). Cora Dunnum, Ashley Pape, Grace Williams and Kassandra Miller took third in the 15-18 200 freestyle relay (1:45.20).
Sauk Prairie boys take fourth
The Pool Sharks scored 788 points to finish behind Cross Plains (1,441), Sun Prairie (1,232) and Mount Horeb (886.5) in the boys meet.
Desmon Sachtjen claimed first-place finishes in the 15-18 50 backstroke (:24.04) and 50 breaststroke (:27.01). Sachtjen, who will swim at the University of Minnesota this fall, also took second in the 100 IM (:51.56). Jake Guentherman added a fourth-place finish in the 50 backstroke (:25.68) and a sixth-place finish in the 50 freestyle (:23.00).
Adam Stecker, Jordan Chao, Guentherman and Sachtjen also won the 15-18 200 freestyle relay in 1:30.17.
Caleb Gregg claimed the other individual title for the Sauk Prairie boys, using a time of 1:19.11 to win the 9-10 100 IM. Gregg also placed fourth in the 50 backstroke (:39.40), while Gregg (:41.29) and Gavin Krueger (:46.20) took third and eighth, respectively, in the 50 breaststroke. The quartet of Gregg, Levi Shadewald, Max Fuller and Ethan Goodman placed third in the 9-10 200 medley relay (2:52.95).
Joshua Gregg was the runner-up in the 8-and-under 25 freestyle (:18.58) while taking third in the 25 butterfly (:21.87) and fourth in the 25 breaststroke (:25.20).
Other top individual finishes for the Sauk Prairie boys came from Ethan Goodman in the 9-10 100 freestyle (fourth, 1:17.50) and 50 freestyle (sixth, :34.67); Jack Boerger in the 13-14 50 breaststroke (fifth, :34.60) and 200 freestyle (seventh, 2:15.44); Anthony Rosario in the 11-12 50 freestyle (sixth, :30.87) and 100 IM (eighth, 1:19.21); Donovan Wuerger in the 8-and-under 25 backstroke (fourth, :23.11); Gavin Krueger in the 50 butterfly (fifth, :43.88); Chao in the 15-18 200 freestyle (seventh, 1:54.15); and Nick Dunnum in the 13-14 50 backstroke (eighth, :34.15).
Krueger, Max Fuller, Max Schroeder and Goodman added a third-place finish in the 9-10 200 freestyle relay (2:32.98).
