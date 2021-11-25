Portage Curling Club hosting Chili Fundraiser as part of open house Dec. 2

The Portage Curling Club will be hosting a Chili Fundraiser on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. to benefit Brett and Michael Johnson.

In January, the brothers were diagnosed with Fanconi Anemia, a very rare genetic disorder impacting all major body systems. There are currently less than 100 current diagnosed cases in the world.

Both brothers will need a bone marrow transplant to survive or have any quality of life past their 20’s according to the flier posted to the Portage Curling Club’s Facebook page. Anyone is open to attend, sit and eat, and people are open to donate what they can.

The event is part of an open house hosted by the Portage Curling Club to help start a five-day stint for the United States Paralympic Curling team. Members of the team will be in attendance for a meet and greet, including coach and Portage native Rusty Schieber.

