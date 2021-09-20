Portage Curling Club set to dedicate new wheelchair ramp Sunday

After a year-and-a-half, the Portage Curling Club is set to reopen its doors in style.

Following 18 months of being closed, the Curling Club will once again be open to the public on Sunday as they host their fall banquet, as well as a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility’s new wheelchair ramp, and a Green Bay Packers viewing party.

The event, which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. with refreshments and hors d’oeuvres provided by the club, is free and open to families and anyone else interested in curling this season. The wheelchair ramp dedication and ribbon cutting will be held at 5:30, with dinner in the form of tailgate food being served at 6 p.m.

Those interested in eating outside are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

The club’s fall meeting will begin at 6:45 and the public is welcome to hear about the upcoming projects for this year, as well as what projects have completed. The night will conclude with a viewing of Sunday night’s Packers game against the San Francisco 49ers.

If interested in attending, please RSVP to Jim Shlimovitz at shlimo1212@gmail.com.