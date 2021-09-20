Portage Curling Club set to dedicate new wheelchair ramp Sunday

After a year-and-a-half, the Portage Curling Club is set to reopen its doors in style.
Following 18 months of being closed, the Curling Club will once again be open to the public on Sunday as they host their fall banquet, as well as a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility’s new wheelchair ramp, and a Green Bay Packers viewing party.
The event, which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. with refreshments and hors d’oeuvres provided by the club, is free and open to families and anyone else interested in curling this season. The wheelchair ramp dedication and ribbon cutting will be held at 5:30, with dinner in the form of tailgate food being served at 6 p.m.
Those interested in eating outside are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
The club’s fall meeting will begin at 6:45 and the public is welcome to hear about the upcoming projects for this year, as well as what projects have completed. The night will conclude with a viewing of Sunday night’s Packers game against the San Francisco 49ers.
If interested in attending, please RSVP to Jim Shlimovitz at shlimo1212@gmail.com.
The 171-year-old, four-sheet facility received a major upgrade with the addition of a wheelchair ramp. The club began fundraising for its goal of $26,500 last spring, which was bolstered by the addition of a $12,000 grant from the Edward C. and June M. Lenz Charitable Trust.
The project also received a sizable boost from the likes of Miron Construction and Midwest Motion, which donated labor and provided architectural and general contracting services pro bono, respectively.
The Portage Curling Club is hopeful the addition of the ramp can provide young wheelchair athletes with a new sport to pursue, as well as hosting a number of events ranging from learn-to-curls, wheelchair or mixed bonspiels and major events like the U.S. Open Wheelchair Bonspiel, as well as team trials and championships.
According to an email sent to the Daily Register from Portage Curling Club Treasurer Vietta Kampen, the curling club has already sent out a flyer for this year’s U.S. Open Wheelchair Bonspiel “and teams are already signing up.”
“I will be reaching out to area organizations in the coming weeks to discuss learn-to-curl opportunities and other options for wheelchair curling this season,” Kampen also wrote.