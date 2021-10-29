Portage Curling Club to host Junior Curling signups Saturday

The Portage Curling Club will be hosting Junior Curling signups this Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. for students ages 6 through middle school.

Curling lessons will be held starting November 13, if the ice is ready, and continue on November 20 and 27, December 18, January 1, 8, 22 and 29, as well as February 5, 19 and 26, culminating with a year-end party.

Curlers will be grouped by age and ability, starting with the Little Rockers, primarily for beginners and curlers ages 6-8, which will meet from 9-10 a.m. Beginners will follow from 10-11 a.m., while the developmental group for all middle school students, plus younger more advanced curlers, will practice from 11 a.m. to noon.

Following curling lessons, a competitive group will meet from noon to 2 p.m., comprised of curlers “who have played for several years and are ready to compete in developmental bonspiels against teams from other clubs.”

Portage prep curling coaches Jim Shlimovitz and Mike Charles will run all sessions, which cost $40 for first-year dues. Each year following will cost $60.

Curlers will need a clean pair of shoes that “they only wear for curling as sand, salt, gum and pebbles damage the ice.” Gloves and hats are recommended, while the Portage Curling Club will supply all other equipment.

If you can’t make the signup period, or have any questions, contact Portage Curling Club treasurer Vietta Kampen at vkkampen@gmail.com. You can also call or text her at 608-697-6510.

